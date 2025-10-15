Amorim future revealed if UAE-based consortium buy Man Utd as January transfer claim is made

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim “would be vulnerable” if a UAE-based consortium push through a takeover of the club, according to a journalist.

The Red Devils showed some signs of life in a 2-0 win over Sunderland before the international break as they moved up to tenth in the Premier League table.

There was speculation ahead of the match that a heavy defeat could see Amorim facing the sack with the Portuguese head coach gaining just 37 points from 34 Premier League matches since replacing Erik ten Hag last November.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe came out last week and claimed he wants Amorim to remain in the position for three years to give him the best chance of making his mark.

That is unlikely to happen if Amorim doesn’t improve and Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler reckons he’s even more likely to be out of work if a rumoured takeover by UAE-based consortium goes through.

Wheeler said in a Q&A in the Daily Mail: “Ask any manager and they will tell you that new owners and good job prospects rarely go hand in hand. Erik ten Hag was on thin ice the moment Ratcliffe assumed the day-to-day running of the club, and eventually fell through it despite a late reprieve after winning the 2024 FA Cup final.

“So Amorim would be vulnerable even if he was on a par with United’s expectations after bringing him in from Sporting Lisbon a year ago and spending heavily on new players to fit his system. A ‘haul’ of just 37 points from his first 34 Premier League games – not to mention no European football and a Carabao Cup exit to League Two Grimsby Town – is well below par.

“Ratcliffe and the hierarchy he has put in place at Old Trafford have invested heavily in Amorim, so it would be embarrassing in the extreme to pull the plug now. A new owner is unlikely to have any such reservations.”

Man Utd spent over £200m on new signings over the summer transfer window with the Red Devils concentrating on improving their frontline.

Many fans and former players reckon it was a mistake to not sign a midfielder but Wheeler insists Man Utd “won’t be short of a few quid” over the next couple of transfer windows as long as they comply with PSR.

Wheeler added: “The latest financials released last month underlined the scale of United’s challenge: the club posted a record £666.5m revenue over the last year, but still made an overall loss of £33m – down 70.8 per cent on the previous year.

“United do have money available, but they have to operate carefully within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules. Ratcliffe has made investment in the first team his priority, which is why United spent another £236m on new signings this summer – roughly in keeping with previous years.

“A central midfielder was the glaring omission among the five players brought in, which raised questions over the wisdom of signing two No 10s in Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

“Whether United need two central midfielders depends largely on the futures of Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, with Casemiro coming to the end of his contract and doubts over Manuel Ugarte’s performances. They will also look to strengthen elsewhere in the team.

“United’s revenue streams will remain strong despite the absence of European football, and the losses are coming down. As long as they stay within PSR, United won’t be short of a few quid in the summer – or even in January – if needed.”

