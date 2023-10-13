Man Utd takeover: Beckham opens up on Sheikh Jassim role with ‘long-standing relationship’ claim

Manchester United hero David Beckham has responded to reports he will be handed a role at his former club should Sheikh Jassim take charge, as the Inter Miami owner urged the Glazers to sell the club.

Sheikh Jassim has reportedly offered £6bn for United but the Glazers continue to drag their feet as they attempt to squeeze the Qatari for more money.

It’s thought they now intend to wait until the markets pick up before entertaining new offers for the club.

Reports have claimed that Beckham is set to be handed a role at the club should Sheikh Jassim take the helm, and he’s convinced now is the right time for the Glazers to sell.

“Everybody knows that I’m a Manchester United fan and I’ve been very vocal about the situation at United and that’s been happening for a number of years,” Beckham told CNBC.

“I grew up at Manchester United from a very young age and there was a lot of stability – same manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, and same owners.

“Man United will always be Man United, they will always be one of the biggest clubs in the world. Now we need to get back to that for the fans, the players, the coaching staff and the manager because at the moment there’s not stability. We need to get the talk back on the field, rather than off it.

“I want to see an ownership group that will take it back to what it should be. I’m not saying the past owners have done a bad job because we’ve still been very successful on the field and off the field, but for me it’s the right time for somebody else to take over.”

Asked directly if he had held talks with Sheikh Jassim over a potential role at Old Trafford, Beckham added: “At the moment there’s been no discussion.

“Obviously I have a long-standing relationship with Qatar because of my involvement with PSG. Obviously there’s some connection there and people talking about my involvement in Man United because you put myself in Manchester plus PSG and there’s a connection so people will obviously talk about that but no discussions at the moment.

“Something is going to happen. I think there will be a takeover, I think it’s the right time.

“We all have our own opinions on who we feel should take over but in my opinion, it’s whoever cares about the club the most and who can take it back to where it should be.”

