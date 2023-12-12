Man Utd takeover: Brailsford eyes ‘dream appointment’ from Newcastle as Ratcliffe ‘cold feet’ dismissed

Sir Dave Brailsford will be part of a three-man committee overseeing football operations at Old Trafford.

Sir Dave Brailsford wants to bring Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth to Manchester United once Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the club is ratified, according to reports.

The Red Devils are still waiting to complete Ratcliffe’s potential 25 per cent investment in the club with the takeover saga lasting more than a year.

It was announced on November 22, 2022 the Glazers’ intentions to undertake a strategic review of their options, which included the possibility of selling the club if the right offer arrived.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim appeared to be the front-runner to complete a full takeover of the club before pulling out on October 14 after it became clear that the Glazers only wanted to sell part of the club.

That led to Ratcliffe shifting his focus to completing a deal for a minority stake in the club with a deal now expected next week at the earliest.

Once the deal is completed, the I newspaper insists that former head of British Cycling Brailsford ‘will be part of a new three-man committee overseeing football operations’ at Man Utd.

One of Brailsford’s main tasks will be appointing a director of football at Man Utd with the I insisting that former Tottenham head of recruitment Paul Mitchell ‘remains the front-runner to be appointed by Ratcliffe’.

However, Brailsford ‘has not given up on tempting his long-standing friend Ashworth into joining’ with the Newcastle sporting director his ‘first choice’.

Mitchell, who has had recruitment roles at Tottenham, Southampton and Monaco, is ‘well liked’ by Monaco resident Ratcliffe as insiders have claimed that the pair have moved in the ‘same circles’.

Ashworth recently played down links to moves away from Newcastle amid speculation that Man Utd wanted him – but Brailsford has not given up hope and sees him as a “dream appointment”.

A source told the I: “He can be very persuasive. Mitchell is the sensible choice – he wants it and is available. But Dave will want his dream appointment. And that is Ashworth, who he knows very well.

“Man United and Dave together might be hard to turn down.”

Speaking in November, Ashworth said: “I’m really happy, it’s a brilliant city, club and project. I’m thoroughly engaged in throwing myself into all of those things and really enjoying the challenge.”

On whether he has a release clause at Newcastle, Ashworth added: “No! Not that I’m aware of anyway.”