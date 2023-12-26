Man Utd takeover: ‘Disappointing’ Ratcliffe ‘decision’ slammed with ‘exodus knock-on effect’ mooted

Manchester United stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been criticised amid claims that ‘hundreds of jobs’ at Old Trafford are at risk following his takeover.

The Man Utd takeover process was dragging on for far too long before it was finally announced on Christmas Eve.

This was a welcome pre-Christmas treat for Man Utd supporters as their club is now being run by INEOS chief Ratcliffe.

The British billionaire has purchased a 25% stake in the Premier League giants for around £1.25bn and this deal sees him take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford right away.

Regarding potential plans for Ratcliffe to completely oust the Glazer family, journalist Ben Jacobs said: “There is no guaranteed path to control. Ratcliffe has always said he wants a majority stake, and although options over time, there is no ‘obligation’ for the Glazers to leave”

Changes are already in the process of being made behind the scenes as Ratcliffe and his team are looking to appoint a new chief executive and director of football.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Ratcliffe had ‘ordered a huge Manchester United exodus’ with ‘hundreds of jobs’ to be ‘axed’ once his takeover is completed.

In response to this story, finance expert Kieran Maguire has hit out at Ratcliffe’s ‘disappointing decision’. He also reckons this process could have a damaging “knock-on effect”.

“If there are huge job cuts at Old Trafford as a result of Ratcliffe’s takeover then that is the nature of modern-day capitalism,” Maguire told Football Insider.

“Ratcliffe didn’t become a multibillionaire by looking after staff – he achieved it through cutting costs to the bone.

“If all of the focus is on the first team, that’s fine. But if Old Trafford turns unhappy because people are worried about their continued employment, that also has a knock-on effect.

“So these stories, if they prove to be true, are disappointing.

“Manchester United were previously the biggest private sector employer in Manchester and set a gold standard in recent years through activities such as guaranteeing to pay the living wage as opposed to the minimum wage.

“All of this is to be applauded but whether this will be maintained under Ratcliffe’s Manchester United is yet to be seen.

“It’s also worth saying that the money saved through job cuts will be insignificant compared to the wages that are being paid to players and coaches.

“So it is very much blaming the poor for the mistakes made by the elite at the club.“

