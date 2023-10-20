Man Utd takeover: Glazer part of three-man ‘football committee’ in new Ratcliffe era

Joel Glazer will reportedly still have a say on football matters at Man United.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe won’t be in complete control of footballing matters at Manchester United as it turns out, with Joel Glazer set to sit on a three-man ‘football committee’.

Ratcliffe is poised to complete a 25 percent purchase of the club for around £1.3bn, with the INEOS CEO to join a newly-formed committee that will be in control of football decisions.

It was initially reported that the Glazers would stick to the commercial side of the business, handing the sporting reins to Ratcliffe, but the Financial Times claim things aren’t as cut and dry as that.

It’s claimed under the proposed deal, Ratcliffe and Joel Glazer will be joined by Sir Dave Brailsford — director of sport at Ineos and the mastermind behind British cycling’s triumphs at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics – on a committee overseeing football matters.

Just as the Glazers will have a say on the football side, Ratcliffe – as a large shareholder and board director – will have some influence on United’s commercial operations.

‘Having sway over football decisions through controlling the committee was Ratcliffe’s “price for investing”,’ one source revealed, while another said Ratcliffe ‘was aiming to make a mark quickly on the pitch to signal to fans that, despite the Glazers remaining as majority owners, his arrival would represent a break from the past’.

That’s good news for United supporters, but Joel Glazer’s place on the football committee won’t be met with much fanfare, though as has been stated by sources close to the club, it was “ridiculous” to think the Glazers would relinquish all control of the football side when they retain a majority share in the club.

Ratcliffe’s proposal is expected to be green lit over the coming days, meaning INEOS could be in control of United’s transfer business in the upcoming January window.

It’s perhaps then that Ratcliffe will ‘aim to make a mark’ to get the fans onside, and improvement can’t come soon enough with United currently 10th in the Premier League with just 12 points from their opening eight games of the season.

