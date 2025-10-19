Man Utd takeover: The Glazers response to shock UAE-consortium bid rumours revealed

Could Manchester United be involved in more takeover talks?

The Glazer family are “not really rushing in to sell” Man Utd following claims of a potential bid from a UAE-based consortium, according to reports.

Man Utd have not been having a great time on the pitch over the last few years with Ruben Amorim struggling to make his mark.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought 27.7 per cent of Man Utd in February 2024 but things have gone even further downhill since the British billionaire arrived at Old Trafford.

And Saudi Arabian boxing promoter Turki Al-Sheikh caused ripples amongst the Man Utd fanbase last week when he announced that a takeover of the Premier League club was ‘advanced’.

Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim had been linked with a full takeover of Man Utd before the Glazers decided to settle for selling part of the club to Ratcliffe.

The Glazers gave Ratcliffe control of football operations with the INEOS founder controversially undertaking a huge cost-cutting exercise, while he is also looking to build a new 100,000-seater stadium.

Ratcliffe could be forced to sell his shares if the Glazers accept a takeover of the club with a UAE-based consortium reportedly ‘serious’ about a deal.

And now Football Insider transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke has revealed that the Glazer family “are not really rushing in to sell” Man Utd.

O’Rourke said: “There’s been no word from inside Manchester United that anything is happening or anything is close.

“The Glazers are not really rushing in to sell Man United. They could have sold them many times in the past because there has been interest from Middle Eastern investors.

“They know what the global brand is worth and it’s been very profitable for them. I don’t think they’ll be rushing there.

“They felt, with the investment from INEOS, that they could help take Man United to the next level and ease any protests against their ownership. So I don’t think there’s anything immediate in this.

“Obviously, United will always be an attractive proposition to investors because of such a commercial and marketable juggernaut in Europe and world football.

“So that’s why they’ll always be interested in it. I’m a bit sceptical about all this latest situation about a potential takeover.

“We’ve seen it before and nothing’s really materialised and as I said, I don’t think the Glazers will rush into making any decisions on the selling the club as well.

“They seem quite content with how things are going at the minute.”