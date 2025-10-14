Man Utd legends ‘approached’ by UAE-based consortium as Glazers set out terms for deal

Some Man Utd legends have been ‘approached’ by a UAE-based consortium looking to buy the club from the Glazers, according to reports.

Saudi Arabian boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh caused a stir amongst Man Utd fans on social media last week when he claimed a potential takeover was at an ‘advanced stage’.

Alalshikh wrote on X: ‘The best news I heard today is that Manchester United is now in an advanced stage of completing a deal to sell to a new investor – I hope he’s better than the previous owners.’

That led to rumours that Alalshikh himself and other Saudi Arabian tycoons were the mystery party looking to buy the Premier League giants.

But clarifying his earlier message, the Saudi confirmed: ‘My yesterday’s post about Manchester United’s potential sale meant one thing: the club is in an advanced negotiation phase with a new investor.

‘Just to clarify, I am not the investor, nor are they from my nation. I’m posting this as a fan who wishes the deal to happen, though it might not necessarily happen.’

It was confirmed on Monday that the potential investors are a UAE-based consortium who are ‘very serious’ about buying Man Utd from the Glazers.

And confirming interest from the UAE, Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook wrote on talkSPORT that the Glazers ‘still value Manchester United in excess of £5billion amid rumours of a potential Middle Eastern takeover’.

The report adds: ‘The group Alalshikh referenced is believed to be UAE-based and talkSPORT has been told several United legends have been approached about potentially investing.

‘The Glazers have already sold a minority stake to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group, but there is a clause in that deal meaning Ratcliffe would be forced to sell his shares or match any offer the American family accept from interested parties. ‘

When asked about Alalshikh’s claim that a takeover could be close, football finance expert Stefan Borson told Football Insider: “I think it’s pretty unlikely, to be honest with you.

“For there to be a serious process running in the background right now at a valuation that is attractive seems to me to be pretty unlikely. It’s not impossible, but it’s pretty unlikely. I mean, he is a well-connected guy.

“But look, in football there’s a lot of rumours, counter rumours and things people hear that are just not right. There’s a lot of people sort of spouting nonsense, and you have to sort of sensor check with logic. I think it’s unlikely, but I might be embarrassed by that view very quickly.”

Borson added: “It just seems to me that it would be quite odd timing, and given how thorough the process was before that didn’t flush out this kind of proposal, why now when things are worse would somebody be prepared to pay more?

“It’s a harder deal to do now than it was two years ago, so why would that make sense now? The economic picture is not as good. They’ve got the stadium situation. You’ve got Jim Ratcliffe in the way.

“The team on the pitch is not better. There’s clearly a huge investment required. They’ve got more competition.

“They’ve got other businesses that you could buy. Spurs, for example, or certainly part of Spurs. It doesn’t make any sense to me, but as I say, maybe in the next few days I’ll be proven wrong. I think it’s unlikely.”

