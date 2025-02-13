According to reports, Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could make a new ‘demand’ to influence their ‘regeneration project’ at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe’s takeover – completed at the start of 2024 – was met with immense positivity as he ended the Glazer family’s stint in charge at Old Trafford.

The INEOS supremo only purchased an initial 27% stake in the Premier League giants, but this deal saw him take control of footballing matters at Man Utd.

The British billionaire has been keen to make wholesale changes at Old Trafford and he’s become increasingly unpopular over the past year.

Ratcliffe has sanctioned a major cost-cutting programme that includes mass redundancies, cuts to Christmas bonuses and removing privileges for the Busby Babes. Ticket prices for home supporters have also been hiked.

United’s co-owner has done what he feels is necessary to raise funds for a squad rebuild and a lot of work is required with the Premier League giants languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Ratcliffe has also overhauled United’s recruitment team, with chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox among their leaders following Dan Ashworth’s brief stint as sporting director.

Moreover, there are plans for Man Utd to move away from Old Trafford with Ratcliffe hoping to build a 100,000-seater Wembley of the North.

While Ratcliffe’s initial deal was worth around £1.25bn, he has since raised his stake to around 29% for a further £238m.

In a new ‘shock Man Utd takeover update’, a report from Football Insider claims Ratcliffe ‘could demand more shares in the club to help fund the Old Trafford regeneration project’.