According to reports, Manchester United have given staff ‘one week’ to make a decision after being ‘invited to take redundancy’.

INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 27.7% minority stake in the Premier League giants earlier this year.

The British billionaire is not yet their majority shareholder but he has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe has been praised for overhauling their recruitment model. Chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox have been recruited, while he wants Newcastle United chief Dan Ashworth to become their director of football.

But Ratcliffe has rustled a few feathers, with finance expert Kieran Maguire slamming the “very petty” 71-year-old for denying ‘furious’ Man Utd staff their FA Cup final perks.

According to a detailed report from The Athletic, Man Utd have submitted a ‘mass voluntary resignation offer’ to staff, who have been given ‘one week to decide’.

It is noted that an ’email has been sent across the club on Tuesday afternoon’ to ‘invite non-football staff en-masse to take redundancy’.

Man Utd are said to have given staff just ‘seven days’ to decide whether ‘they want to continue their careers at the club’.

The report claims the ‘offer relates to all employees who are not a scout or on the playing staff, and therefore impacts some who work at the club’s Carrington training complex’. So Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff are involved, seemingly.

‘Employees have been given until June 5 to decide whether to take what the club describe as “voluntary resignation”, although some employees, who wished not to be named when discussing confidential emails, argued it looked a lot more like a voluntary redundancy programme. ‘Club staff who accept the offer by June 5 will be entitled to the payment of their annual bonus, which would ordinarily be paid later in the year. Staff who take on voluntary resignation would also be expected to complete their notice periods, working from the office, if they wish to receive their pay for that time. ‘Sir Jim Ratcliffe — who completed his minority investment in the club in February — is seeking to bring United’s costs down as the part of the restructuring process taking place with the club losing £42million ($52.5m) despite posting healthy overall revenue.’

In response to this story, journalist Simon Stone claims “Ratcliffe simply feels United employ too many people”.

He said: “Sir Jim Ratcliffe might be taking his time to decide whether Erik ten Hag is going to keep his job but the Manchester United co-owner is adopting a more brutal approach when it comes to rank and file staff members.

“Ratcliffe is keen to slash costs across the club and focus more of their resources on making the first team better.

“That, clearly, has to sharpen up both recruitment – and the type of players United sign – and also their sales, which they have not been very good at.”

