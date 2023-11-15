Man Utd takeover: Ratcliffe exodus begins as boss ‘steps down’ after ‘succeeding’ despite ‘struggles’

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold will leave the club when Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent takeover is complete, according to reports.

Arnold was brought to the Premier League giants as group commercial director by former CEO Ed Woodward.

He succeeded Woodward in February 2022 after the 52-year-old left following his attempts to include the Red Devils in the breakaway European Super League.

Before reaching two years in the role, Arnold is to ‘step down’, which United ‘will announce to the New York Stock Exchange later on Wednesday’, according to Sky News.

With Ratcliffe set to inherit a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils, he is eager to take control of footballing operations at Old Trafford with several board members expected to move on.

It appears he has started with Arnold, with general counsel Patrick Stewart to retain that role and temporarily become CEO.

The report claims that Arnold ‘succeeded in modernising the structure of United’s football operations, even as the men’s first team struggles in domestic and European competitions under manager Erik Ten Hag’.

READ MORE: Man Utd Mason Greenwood plan and Antony sh*tstorm at heart of football grimness

Arnold was able to deliver massive deals with Adidas and Qualcomm but has come under criticism for his dealing with certain issues at Old Trafford.

He was reportedly ready to welcome Mason Greenwood back to the first team before the reaction forced him to U-turn and send the young striker on loan to Spanish side Getafe.

Ratcliffe will ‘take immediate control of football matters at the club, alongside Ineos Sports colleagues including Sir Dave Brailsford’, the report adds.

The British billionaire’s minority takeover has underwhelmed supporters, who were hopeful the Glazer family would leave.

The Glazers bought United for just under £800million in 2005 and their agreement with Ratcliffe means they will still have control in Manchester, much to the annoyance of the club’s fan base.

Ratcliffe beat Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim in the race to buy the English club, with the latter seeing multiple offers to complete buy out the Glazers rejected.

News of Arnold stepping down was also confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

He wrote on X on Wednesday morning: “Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold leaves the club by the end of the year. This is part of changes with INEOS set to complete the acquisition of a 25% stake in the club.

“Patrick Stewart will be the interim CEO, as Mark Kleinman revealed.”

READ MORE: The facts are that Ten Hag has done better than Klopp or Arteta in first 50 games