Man Utd takeover: Ratcliffe eyes ‘dream’ Prem raid as Romano reveals truth on ‘nightmare’ situation

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s search for a new director of football.

It was confirmed before the January transfer window that Ratcliffe has won the Man Utd takeover race. He is now just waiting for his deal to be ratified by the Premier League.

Purchasing a 25% stake for around £1.25bn, Ratcliffe will not become United’s majority stakeholder right away but he will take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford right away and changes are already being made behind the scenes.

Ratcliffe is in the process of appointing a new director of football to replace John Murtough and they are being heavily linked with Newcastle United chief Dan Ashworth.

The 52-year-old is a highly respected figure in football and Newcastle are keen to keep the former Brighton chief as he’s only been with the Premier League club since February 2022.

Despite this, Romano has described Ashworth as Ratcliffe’s “dream sporting director” as he is “considered the perfect candidate”.

“A name for the future as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS group work behind the scenes to improve the future of the club. They will have sporting control and for them it’s crucial to have a new director, and they really want and appreciate Dan Ashworth,” Romano told Caught Offside.y

“Ashworth, currently at Newcastle, is more than a candidate for Man United, he is considered the perfect candidate.

“Newcastle insist on Ashworth staying at the club, they are 100% convinced to continue with him as an important part of their project.

“Still, I can confirm today that INEOS really love him and view him as the perfect candidate. Paul Mitchell is also being considered, but Ashworth is really appreciated, and we’ll see what kind of structure United build for the future.”

FEATURE: Todibo, Guirassy to Man Utd? Top 10 players who need to come to the Premier League in January



Ratcliffe will also attempt to remedy past failings in the transfer market and it’s been suggested in recent months that he was taken aback by United’s decision to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid for £60m.

The Sun claim Ratcliffe and the ‘new regime want to sort a deal for Casemiro to help trim the Red Devils’ wage bill’ but they ‘are facing a nightmare trying to move on’ the Brazil international.

Romano has moved to refute this story as he does not have any “concrete updates” regarding Casemiro at the moment.

“I also wanted to address once again some stories about INEOS and Casemiro,” Romano added.

“We previously heard reports that Ratcliffe wasn’t happy with the signing of Casemiro, and now there’s speculation that they want him off the wage bill.

“Despite many stories, I have no concrete updates so far on Casemiro’s future.

“He’s on big wage yes, I can’t mention the exact numbers, but he’s on huge salary; and I think it’s also normal as he was joining from Real Madrid as one of the best midfielders in the world for many years.