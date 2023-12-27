Man Utd takeover: Ratcliffe eyes ‘surprise’ alternative swoop for ‘highly rated’ ex-Liverpool favourite

According to reports, Manchester United stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering alternatives to Dan Ashworth for the director of football role.

It was announced on Christmas Eve that Ratcliffe’s takeover of Man Utd has finally been completed.

The British billionaire has purchased a 25% stake in the Premier League giants for around £1.25bn. He has not become United’s majority shareholder straight away but he will replace the Glazers in controlling footballing matters at Old Trafford.

Significant changes are expected to be made in the coming weeks and months as the INEOS chief attempts to revolutionise Old Trafford.

One of his priorities is to recruit a new director of football with John Murtough expected to be moved into a new role or removed from the club completely.

Man Utd have been heavily linked with current Newcastle United director Ashworth of late and while The Telegraph are reporting that he would be Ratcliffe‘s ‘ideal appointment’, it will be ‘extremely difficult to extricate him from his contract even if he is interested’.

Due to this, Ratcliffe is having to consider potential alternatives and former Liverpool chief Julian Ward is said to be a ‘surprise candidate’.

Ward has been out of work since leaving Liverpool in November 2022. His exit ‘shocked’ Jurgen Klopp’s side at the time as he decided to move on ‘only months’ after succeeding Michael Edwards.

He was ‘highly rated’ at Liverpool and ‘has turned down the chance to become the director of football at Ajax and is understood to have been considered for a number of other roles’. The report adds.