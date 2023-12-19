Man Utd takeover: Ratcliffe ‘set’ to land top target from Newcastle with raid ‘increasingly likely’

According to reports, Newcastle United director Dan Ashworth is ‘increasingly likely’ to join Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The Red Devils are in the process of being overhauled behind the scenes with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover on the brink of being completed.

The INEOS chief is set to purchase a 25% stake in the Premier League giants after Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim withdrew his interest.

Ratcliffe is unlikely to become Man Utd’s majority stakeholder for a couple of years (at least) but he will take control of footballing matters as soon as his deal is completed.

Changes are already being made as chief executive Richard Arnold is leaving the club and director of football John Murtough is expected to follow him in leaving.

Regarding potential replacements for Murtough, Man Utd have been heavily linked with Newcastle United chief Ashworth of late.

Ashworth joined Newcastle from Premier League rivals Brighton at the start of 2022 and he is well-respected as one of the world’s best footballing directors.

A recent report from The Sun claimed Ashworth is Ratcliffe’s ‘first choice’ to join Man Utd and the 52-year-old ‘could offer him a role that could convince him to quit Newcastle barely a year after joining’.

The Daily Mail are now reporting that ‘Ashworth is set to replace Murtough as football director at Old Trafford’. They add.

‘Murtough has been holding meetings this week over January transfer deals even though it seems increasingly likely that Dan Ashworth will replace him as United’s football director once Sir Jim Ratcliffe moves into Old Trafford. ‘Ashworth holds a similar position at Newcastle but has links to INEOS sporting director Sir Dave Brailsford and is said to be highly rated by Ratcliffe’s team as they prepare to complete a £1.25billion investment in United. ‘However, if the deal is not announced this week, it is likely to be after Christmas and then there will be a further delay of between six to eight weeks before it is ratified. ‘Murtough will remain in situ for the January transfer window and is then likely to be given a new role at United once INEOS move in.’

Ratcliffe may eventually opt to replace head coach Erik ten Hag, who is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked after their 0-0 draw at Liverpool on Sunday.

