Man Utd takeover: Ratcliffe plots Arnold exit plan with CEO expected to ‘step away’ from ‘top’ role

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold is expected to leave his role if Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover attempt is successful, according to a report.

Ratcliffe is closing in on the purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils, almost a year on from the Glazers announcing they were looking to sell the club.

The British billionaire and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim were the two frontrunners in the takeover race and the Glazer family’s reluctance to completely sell up has seen the latter miss out.

Ratcliffe is reportedly looking to take on the majority of the footballing duties at the club and that includes the employment of board members such as Arnold, who has come under scrutiny for his part in the Mason Greenwood debacle and is not exactly a favourite amongst the club’s fan base.

A new face in his role could be the start of a much-needed overhaul at Old Trafford and it is believed that Ratcliffe is going to relieve Arnold of his duties once his minority takeover is complete.

This is according to The Athletic, with journalist Laurie Whitwell saying Arnold is expected to ‘step away’.

The report states:

‘The launch of the “strategic review” last November raised the possibility of Arnold’s ultimate departure. New owners typically want their people in place for high-ranking positions and the chief executive is at the top of the tree. ‘Ratcliffe is not taking over United in the purest sense should his company INEOS’ deal go through, but he would gain a significant say in the running of the club and therefore present an appropriate time for Arnold to depart.’

Arnold had the final say in appointing Erik ten Hag as manager and has been strongly in favour of his approach to issues surrounding the playing squad, including with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

He was initially brought to the club in 2007 by former CEO Ed Woodward and helped kickstart United’s commercial department, a role in which he was successful.

As touched on, Arnold’s reputation took a big hit over the Greenwood situation.

The Athletic reported that Arnold was all for bringing the striker back into the first team but massive fan backlash saw him dramatically U-turn.

