Man Utd takeover: Ratcliffe ‘to prioritise homegrown talent’ with Brentford, Palace men being ‘monitored’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will focus on recruiting ‘homegrown talent’ when his 25 per cent takeover of Manchester United is completed, according to a report.

The INEOS chief is on the brink of completing a deal to buy a stake for a fee of around £1.25billion.

Ratcliffe was in the takeover race alongside Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim – who admitted defeat to the British billionaire after his colossal bid to buy 100 per cent of the club was rejected by the Glazer family.

It has been widely reported that Ratcliffe wants to take control of everything football at Old Trafford when he is officially on board.

The appointment of a director of football is on the cards with ex-Liverpool man Michael Edwards one of many being linked with the job.

Even without that role being filled yet, Ratcliffe has some big plans in place for the Red Devils’ business in the transfer market.

According to the Daily Mail, signing English players will be a priority for Ratcliffe.

It is noted that United have only signed seven homegrown players since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount and Jonny Evans are the players if you didn’t know.

And with that, Ratcliffe ‘wants to reinforce a domestic flavour’ and any new recruits have to be ‘good enough’. The standard has been set, folks.

Of course, players of a homegrown quota tend to be overpriced so clubs tend to look overseas for new players; something the Red Devils have done repeatedly, but with little success.

Former AS Monaco director Paul Mitchell and the aforementioned Edwards are mentioned as two men who are ‘admired’ at Old Trafford.

In terms of players, it is claimed that Erik ten Hag’s side are ‘monitoring’ Brentford striker Ivan Toney ahead of the two transfer windows in 2024.

Another English international being eyed up by United is Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, according to the report.

Guehi will not leave the Eagles in January, though, and is expected to ‘cost a minimum £60million’.

Toney, meanwhile, is also not expected to leave until the summer, if at all, with Arsenal and Chelsea also keen.

The Gunners ‘appeal’ to the England striker, although Mikel Arteta is keeping his options open and is also following Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

