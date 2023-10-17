Man Utd takeover: Ratcliffe wants ‘instant’ control to ‘influence’ big January as Jacobs reveals ‘priority’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is going to prioritise the appointment of a sporting director if his bid to buy a stake in Manchester United is successful, according to a report.

It was reported over the weekend that Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim withdrew from the race to buy the Red Devils.

This was after his final bid to purchase 100 per cent of the club was rejected by the Glazer family, who have reportedly agreed to sell a 25 per cent stake to British billionaire Ratcliffe.

It has almost been a year since the Glazers first confirmed they were open to selling the Premier League giants and we are finally close to a conclusion.

The race has always been between Ratcliffe and Jassim and the latter’s offer was turned down despite offering to clear all of the club’s debt.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has lifted the lid on what is next for Ratcliffe at Old Trafford.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Jacobs discussed Erik ten Hag’s future under the new ownership model, what Ratcliffe’s biggest ‘priority is’, and an important meeting that will take place on Thursday.

Ratcliffe is eager to take full sporting control of United and a board meeting on Thursday could be the day he finds out if his offer ‘with an eventual path to control’ has been accepted.

MEDIAWATCH: Sheikh Jassim to buy Liverpool, Man Utd to buy Mbappe and other tabloid wet dreams

There is ‘an agreement in principle’ on the ‘valuation and share size’ but the negotiations have not been concluded just yet as Ratcliffe tries to work out ‘exactly how sporting control would work’ and the British billionaire is ‘intent’ to ‘instantly’ have control ‘in time to influence’ the winter transfer window.

Half of the board consists of people in the Glazer family and out of the 12 members as a whole, Ratcliffe needs a majority vote to proceed.

Jacobs says if there are no delays, ‘it would still take six to eight weeks’ for the process to be completed.

If it is accepted, the 70-year-old will ‘undertake a review of the club at all levels’.

This is when Ten Hag comes into play. The Dutch manager’s job is ‘believed to be safe’ but ‘some senior executives could be at risk as part’.

Ratcliffe is ready to have a ‘hands-on’ approach and he believes this opportunity at the club he has supported since he was a boy is his ‘legacy’.

There are still going to be FFP restrictions in January, regardless of the club’s ownership, but Ratcliffe is ‘prioritising’ the appointment of a new sporting director.

Former Monaco director Paul Mitchell has a great reputation in the game and Jacobs believes he is ‘one to watch’.

Mitchell left Monaco in the summer and now lives in Manchester. He is ‘very keen’ on taking on the role, it is added.

Jacobs adds in the report:

‘I am also told Ratcliffe could not only take 25% but potentially some form of preferred equity as well. And this might explain how capital will be raised to redevelop Old Trafford and fund the men’s and women’s teams.’

READ MORE: Bad vibes: Henderson’s hypocrisy just one example of LGBT fans being failed…