Man Utd takeover: Ratcliffe ‘sends shivers down spines of senior officials’ who wanted Sheikh Jassim

Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks set to take charge of football operations at Manchester United through his 25 per cent stake in the club, and the senior officials at the club aren’t happy about it.

It was announced on Saturday that Sheikh Jassim had pulled out of the process to take over Man Utd with the Qatari banker failing to agreee a deal with the Glazer family.

Sheikh Jassim and INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe both submitted offers to buy the club in February and also made further bids since – but neither party could agree to 100 per cent takeover of the club.

A report in The Times yesterday insisted that British billionaire Ratcliffe is ‘set to complete a deal for a 25 per cent stake of Manchester United after the withdrawal of his main rival’.

They added that Ratcliffe ‘has convinced the Glazers to sell’ to him and the newspaper understands that it ‘will be the first stage of a full takeover’.

Ratcliffe is looking to ‘oversee player incomings and departures’ when he gains a foothold in the club and part of that process could involve recruiting a new sporting director with the future of Man Utd football director John Murtough potentially up in the air.

Murtough was presumably among the members of senior management at United who that ‘they were far more likely to keep their jobs following a Sheik Jassim takeover than after an INEOS one’.

The Daily Mail claims:

‘Most felt Ratcliffe would quickly install a number of allies in key roles and that they would be out on their ears. ‘The news that Ratcliffe is set to seize control of football operations with his 25 per cent is likely to send a shiver down the spines of senior officials who felt the Qatari bid would at least allow time for those already in position to show what they could do.’

That report chimes with a report in The Athletic, which claims former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is among those under consideration by Ratcliffe to take on the Sporting Director role at Old Trafford.

