There has reportedly been ‘fresh impetus’ asserted to talks between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United with a takeover ‘resolution’ not far away.

The Man Utd takeover process has been ongoing for over a year as the Glazer family put the Premier League giants on the market in November 2022.

After being beaten by Todd Boehly in the race to buy Chelsea, Ratcliffe swiftly expressed his interest in purchasing a stake in Man Utd.

The INEOS chief was battling Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim for most of this year as several bids were submitted by the interested parties.

Sheikh Jassim was only ever interested in a full takeover, while Ratcliffe was willing to alter the structure of his bid to make it more appealing to the Glazer family.

This gave the edge to Ratcliffe and it’s become clear in recent months that he is set to win the Man Utd takeover race.

Instead of becoming their majority stakeholder straight away, Ratcliffe will buy a 25% stake for around £1.25bn but will take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford as soon as his deal is finalised.

Changes are already in the process of being made behind the scenes and it’s been claimed that he has sanctioned an ‘exodus’ with ‘hundreds of jobs’ to be ‘axed’ following his arrival.

BBC Sport are now reporting that ‘Man Utd’s drawn-out ownership saga could be resolved before Christmas Day’ with Ratcliffe ‘eager’ to finalise the process.

It is suggested that ‘there has been fresh impetus around negotiations this week’. The report adds.

‘It is expected advisers on all sides will work late on Friday, or into the weekend, if necessary providing a positive outcome is still possible before the Christmas break. ‘Once a deal is agreed it will be followed by a six-to-eight week period for the purchase to be signed off by the Premier League. ‘Many at Old Trafford feel the continuing delay is having a negative effect on the club, with most still unsure of Ratcliffe’s plans for the football side, nor who is likely to be working for him at Old Trafford, other than trusted Ineos director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford.’

BIG WEEKEND: Liverpool v Arsenal, Kieran Trippier, Nuno, West Ham welcome Man Utd

Chief executive Richard Arnold and director of football John Murtough are expected to be replaced within the next couple of weeks and the latter may be replaced by Newcastle chief Dan Ashworth.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons Ashworth is an “excellent director” and Newcastle are “very happy with him”.

“There are many links with the Manchester United director job and Dan Ashworth is one name coming up in reports,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“The first step has to be how to structure the board; this is what INEOS people are discussing, if proceeding with one director or maybe a structure with two or three people working on club project. Talks are still ongoing internally.

“I rate Ashworth highly, he’s done some excellent work in the transfer market, he’s an excellent director. He’s a really top professional and it’s also important to say that Newcastle are very happy with him.”