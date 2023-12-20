Man Utd takeover: Ratcliffe’s top target demands ‘Glazer promise’ before ‘accepting’ Newcastle exit

According to reports, Newcastle United chief Dan Ashworth ‘could be attracted’ by a switch to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who already owns Ligue Un outfit OGC Nice – is on the brink of purchasing a 25% stake in Man Utd.

The British businessman was initially battling Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim to oust the Glazer family but Ratcliffe altered the structure of his bid to make it more appealing to United’s current owners.

Following Sheikh Jassim’s decision to withdraw his interest in Man Utd, Ratcliffe has been left as the main candidate to join the Premier League giants and his deal worth around £1.25bn is expected to be completed within the next couple of weeks.

Ratcliffe is not going to become Man Utd’s majority stakeholder straight away but he will take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford as soon as his deal is finalised.

Changes are already being made behind the scenes and Ratcliffe reportedly has his eye on Newcastle director Ashworth, who would replace John Murtough.

Ashworth is said to be Ratcliffe’s ‘first choice’ for the Man Utd director of football role and the 52-year-old is ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Newcastle.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons Ashworth is an “excellent director” and Newcastle are “very happy with him”.

“There are many links with the Manchester United director job and Dan Ashworth is one name coming up in reports,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“The first step has to be how to structure the board; this is what INEOS people are discussing, if proceeding with one director or maybe a structure with two or three people working on club project. Talks are still ongoing internally.

“I rate Ashworth highly, he’s done some excellent work in the transfer market, he’s an excellent director. He’s a really top professional and it’s also important to say that Newcastle are very happy with him.”

A report from Football Transfers claims ‘Ashworth will only join Man Utd if Glazers promise one thing’ as his Newcastle exit is ‘dependent on whether they will continue to have a large say on football operations’. The report explains.