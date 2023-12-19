Man Utd takeover: ‘Realistic’ Ratcliffe announcement date given with two transfers already planned

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is closing in on completing a deal to buy 25 per cent of the Red Devils.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still reportedly hopeful that he will complete his investment in Man Utd “before Christmas” as two expected “bits of business” are revealed.

The Glazer family put the Red Devils on the market over a year ago with Ratcliffe initially battled it out with Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim to complete a full takeover.

However, it became clear neither party could reach the Glazers’ valuation of the club and Ratcliffe downgraded his offer to a deal to buy 25 per cent of the Premier League outfit.

Ratcliffe is unlikely to become the majority shareholder for a while, although there are rumours that this is the first step on his way to a complete takeover of Man Utd.

The British billionaire will take over footballing matters right away though with Ratcliffe looking to appoint a sporting director and bring in his own people to aid recruitment and planning.

Last week, speaking about Ratliffe’s investment, Fabrizio Romano insisted that “it is only a matter of time, it’s not in danger and it will happen soon”.

And now Daily Mail reporter Mike Keegan insists the deal could still happen “before Christmas” despite time running out to get it completed before the January transfer window.

Keegan has also revealed the “bits of business you can expect” from Man Utd over the winter window, he told the Daily Mail’s It’s All Kicking Off show: “The hope is still that it will be announced before Christmas, in the coming days, were the words given to me.

“I have a decent source in the US and they believe the next few days is realistic.

“One caveat to that is the approval process will take between six to eight weeks. United fans listening might think that’s the transfer window out of the question.

“The transfer window, I am told – do not expect big moves from Manchester United and that has nothing to do with the takeover. That is to do with Financial Fair Play and the balance sheet.

“I am told the bits of business you can expect are: Jadon Sancho out on loan if they can find the right move for him and Donny van de Beek, a loan move out for him.

“It’s not like this gets announced and all of sudden there’s all these players that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s group have got lined up and in they come.”