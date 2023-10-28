Man Utd takeover: Romano hints at imminent ‘big change’ with £1.4bn deal ‘set to be completed’

According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to complete his takeover of Premier League giants Manchester United before the end of this year.

It has become clear in recent weeks that Ratcliffe is winning the Man Utd takeover race. Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim was his main competitor but he he has recently withdrawn his interest.

Ratcliffe – who previously attempted to buy Chelsea – was initially looking to become Man Utd’s new majority stakeholder right away but his revised offer will keep the Glazer family on board for the time being.

The INEOS chief is set to buy a 25% stake in the Premier League giants – who are fourth in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – but he will take control of footballing operations at Old Trafford as soon as his deal is completed.

It remains to be seen when Ratcliffe’s proposal will be finalised, but Football Insider are of the understanding that he ‘is on course to complete the first stage of his takeover within weeks and before the start of the New Year’.

The report adds: ‘United’s board are currently finalising the details of the agreement before Ratcliffe’s investment is officially announced.

‘It is understood that the 71-year-old will have no issues passing the Owners’ and Directors’ Test with the Premier League.

‘There are no concerns from the Premier League about Ratcliffe’s source of funding via INEOS.

‘Once the final details are agreed upon by both parties, the takeover process is set to accelerate quickly and Ratcliffe is expected United’s board by the end of the year.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is of the understanding that the “feeling at United is a big change” is coming once Ratcliffe’s arrival is finalised.

“The only person to decide the sporting future of Manchester United is going to be Sir Jim Ratcliffe, as we know very well guys. In the next weeks everything will be completed, that is the expectation, so that Sir Jim can buy into Manchester United with a 25% minority stake – but with sporting control,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“That means he can decide on the manager, the board, the directors and all of the sporting activities. This is really important. The feeling at United is that there could be a big change in terms of the board and in terms of the operations at Manchester United. It means a new sporting director, so the whole transfer process could change at the club with people coming from Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group.

“There are many candidates for different positions, including the director of football, and although we heard Paul Mitchell’s name mentioned, there are also others to consider. Manchester United will look at multiple options and a decision on any changes will be made internally once Sir Jim is at the club.”

