Man Utd takeover: Romano claims Ratcliffe will sign ‘all documents next week’ with CEO ‘close’ to joining

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will complete his minority takeover of Manchester United next week, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The British billionaire has agreed to purchase a 25 per cent stake in the Premier League giants after beating Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim in the takeover race.

There was an expectation that the Glazer family would accept a full sale and that is what Sheikh Jassim offered, but they ended up accepting Ratcliffe’s offer.

It has been a long road to this stage of the takeover process and journalist Romano says we are close to its conclusion with ex-Paris Saint-Germain chief Jean-Claude Blanc set to replace Richard Arnold as United’s CEO.

“Next week is going to be important for the history of Manchester United,” Romano said during a Kick live stream.

“The expectation is for finally Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sign all the documents and so to complete the formal steps of the 25 per cent minority stake acquisition.

“This is going to be a big moment with a new CEO. Jean-Claude Blanc is ready and is really close to getting the job with new people in charge of the transfer market strategy. It’s going to be a big change.”

This is a huge boost for United ahead of the January transfer window.

It would have been extremely difficult to make any plans for the winter window while the takeover ordeal was still going on, but with Ratcliffe’s foot firmly in the door, Erik ten Hag will be in a stronger, more stable position in that respect.

Romano also discussed the Red Devils’ decision to ban certain journalists from Ten Hag’s press conference on Tuesday.

The Premier League club made the decision amidst reports that Ten Hag has lost half of the dressing room.

“It’s a tense situation between Manchester United and the whole environment, so including the media,” Romano noted.

“Today what they decided to do with the private statement is to announce that some media outlets, very important media outlets in England, were banned from the press conference.

“It was a strong press conference where Erik ten Hag wanted to clarify once again that the players are behind him, that the players are trusting the project, the idea.

“Yesterday there were reports of Man United players being unhappy with the ideas of Erik ten Hag, Man United players being unhappy with the management methods of the coaching staff.

“Also some were reporting that Erik ten Hag has already lost 50 per cent of the dressing room, these are really important things, especially in an important moment for Manchester United.

“As Erik ten Hag said today and this is the reality, you always have some players unhappy when you are a top club with top players, it is normal to have someone unhappy because he is not playing.”

United were annoyed that they were not briefed by the journalists who reported the unrest, Romano added.

Ten Hag was speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League clash at home to Chelsea on Wednesday.

