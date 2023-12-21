Man Utd takeover: ‘Ruthless’ Ratcliffe ‘green lights’ Old Trafford ‘exodus’ with ‘axe to fall’ at PL giants

According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ‘ordered a huge Manchester United exodus’ with ‘hundreds of jobs’ to be ‘axed’ once his takeover is completed.

The INEOS chief is on the brink of completing his takeover of Man Utd and a deal is expected to be finalised within the next couple of weeks.

Ratcliffe was initially hoping to purchase a majority stake but he altered the structure of his bid to make it more appealing to the Glazer family. He is now set to buy a 25% stake in the Premier League giants for around £1.25bn.

Huge changes are already in the process of being made at Man Utd. Chief executive Richard Arnold and director of football John Murtough are being replaced and more staff cuts are reportedly expected.

Football Insider claim ‘Ratcliffe has given the green light for a huge Man United exodus that will see hundreds of jobs axed once his takeover is completed’. The report added.

‘Sources have told Football Insider that Ratcliffe has given orders to cut around 100 jobs at United in a “huge” exodus after concluding that the club is overstaffed in multiple departments. ‘Staffing cuts are expected to be across multiple departments, with Ratcliffe hoping to save millions of pounds from the club’s wage bill. ‘United posted a club-record revenue of £648.4million when their 2022/23 accounts were released in October – although the club still suffered a loss of £42million. ‘Staff cuts are expected to be made very early into Ratcliffe’s reign as the 71-year-old begins his rebuild of the Manchester club.’

A report from Sky Sports earlier this week indicated that Ratcliffe ‘will implement a more ruthless approach to player contracts’ and this could lead to Jadon Sancho’s exit. The report revealed.

‘Manchester United will implement a more ruthless approach to their process over player contracts in a bid to prioritise the right culture and recruitment strategy over business interests. ‘Sky Sports News understands this will form part of the directive to strengthen football operations when INEOS’ 25 per cent stake in the club is ratified. ‘United will be more willing to terminate contracts if it’s for the greater good, and discussions to this effect have taken place over the Jadon Sancho situation. If an exit route does not materialise for the 23-year-old, they will consider severing ties instead of trying to recoup some of their £73m outlay. ‘As revealed by Sky Sports News in October, clubs in Serie A, Bundesliga and the Turkish Super Lig have done due diligence on Sancho, with his wage packet being an obstacle.’

