Man Utd takeover: Sheikh Jassim ‘failed to recover’ from dig at ‘furious’ Glazers

Sheikh Jassim has pulled out of the running to buy Man Utd

Former Manchester United bidder Sheikh Jassim struggled to get his bid back on track after offending the Glazers, according to reports.

It was announced on Saturday that Sheikh Jassim had pulled out of the process to take over Man Utd with the Qatari banker failing to agreee a deal with the Glazer family.

Sheikh Jassim and INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe both submitted offers to buy the club in February and also made further bids since – but neither party could agree to 100 per cent takeover of the club.

A report in The Times yesterday insisted that British billionaire Ratcliffe is ‘set to complete a deal for a 25 per cent stake of Manchester United after the withdrawal of his main rival’.

They added that Ratcliffe ‘has convinced the Glazers to sell’ to him and the newspaper understands that it ‘will be the first stage of a full takeover’.

And now the Daily Mail explains that Ratcliffe ‘started on front foot and nailed their PR strategy’ to beat Sheikh Jassim in their efforts to buy the Premier League club.

They also explain how Sheikh Jassim stuck his foot in it with the Glazers by claiming he was ready to return the club to ‘former glories’ experienced before their ownership of Man Utd.

US merchant bank Raine, who are in charge of the potential takeover, warned potential buyers to ‘keep their mouths shut’ during the process, which was ‘interpreted as a direct shot at the Qatari group’, while Sheikh Jassim’s comments sparked ‘fury’ among the Glazers.

The Daily Mail added:

‘To say that comment did not go down well with the Glazers would be an understatement, according to those with knowledge of the situation. An offer many thought would render their purchase of the club a formality started on the wrong foot and, as the months dragged on, failed to recover.’

Unlike Ratcliffe – who ‘impressed’ when Man Utd hosted both bidders at Old Trafford in March – Sheikh Jassim’s relationship continued to go downhill with the Red Devils hierarchy.

The Daily Mail continued: