Man Utd takeover: Sir Jim Ratcliffe faces ’12-month wait’ in major Red Devils blow

Incoming Man Utd investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe could have to wait 12 months to land his number one target for sporting director, according to reports.

The British businessman is closing in on a deal to buy 25 per cent of the club from the Glazer family with reports today that a deal could be done before Christmas.

Ratcliffe revised his offer down to a minority investment when it became clear that neither he or Sheikh Jassim would be able to match the Glazers’ valuation of the club during takeover talks.

It is understood that Ratcliffe has agreed to be in charge of the football department when his investment is pushed through with the INEOS owner wanting to make major changes to recruitment and other aspects of the club.

One of the first things Ratcliffe wants to do is appoint a sporting director at the club with a number of names linked with the potential new position.

Newcastle United’s current sporting director Dan Ashworth is understood to be his top target for that role with Paul Mitchell and Dougie Freedman among the other names linked.

But the Daily Mail claims Man Utd ‘will have to bide their time or pay big compensation if they are determined to appoint’ Ashworth as ‘he has a 12-month notice period in his contract at Newcastle’.

It is understood that the Magpies ‘are confident of retaining him, but a formal offer from United would test the resolve of both parties’.

The newspaper adds: ‘Ashworth does not have a set release clause in his contract at Newcastle and the club would demand far more than his £1.5m salary to release him early.’

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe insists he has “no doubt” that former Brighton man Ashworth will remain at St James’ Park “for the long term”.

Speaking to a press conference on Friday, Howe told reporters: “Of course I’ve spoken to Dan but not necessarily about that.

“It’s very difficult to comment on speculation, whether that be a player or someone in Dan’s position. I’ve got no doubt that Dan is here for the long term but it’s probably a question for Dan rather than me.

“I think whenever someone is in the role of importance that Dan is, hugely important and he’s done a really good job in helping us in loads of different ways, building departments, the training ground, he’s connected with everything that goes on in terms of the decision making at the football club.

“He’s hugely important and has been a really calming influence behind the scenes, his vast experience has really helped.”