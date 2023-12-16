Man Utd takeover ‘always changing’ as transfer expert reveals update on Ratcliffe’s Ten Hag stance

According to Fabrizio Romano, it is still “only a matter of time” until Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover of Manchester United is completed.

The Glazer family put Man Utd on the market over a year ago. Since then, Ratcliffe has been battling Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim in the race to acquire the Premier League giants.

Sheikh Jassim was only interested in a full takeover, while Ratcliffe was open to altering his bid to make it more appealing to the Glazer family.

This worked in the Brit’s favour in the end and it’s become clear in recent months that he is set to purchase a 25% stake in Man Utd.

Ratcliffe is unlikely to become United’s majority stakeholder for a couple of years (at least) but he will take control of footballing matters right away and changes are already being made behind the scenes.

Manager Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure following Man Utd’s poor start to the season but it’s been reported that they will not make a change before Ratcliffe’s takeover is finalised.

Romano has indicated that Ratcliffe’s takeover is “not in danger” and he is “focusing on employing the right people” before “conversations start about the manager’s future”.

“We are all hearing 1000 reports a day regarding the announcement of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to take over 25% of Manchester United as it is a situation that is always changing because it’s a big deal and lawyers are on it,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“I don’t know the day when it will happen but for sure the situation remains the same: it is only a matter of time, it’s not in danger and it will happen soon. The timing will be important for Man United regarding the business they do in January.

“From what I am hearing, Ratcliffe is currently focusing on employing the right people to put on the board at Man United as this is an important part of him having sporting control at the Premier League club.

“Ratcliffe wants to get this done first before any conversations start to happen about the manager’s future at Old Trafford.”

Stan Collymore does not think Ten Hag is “good enough” for Man Utd but the pundit expects the Dutchman to “survive” their trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday.

“In short, if it is six or seven again, there will be discussions at Man United saying ‘should we do it now’ before January. Overall, I don’t think Ten Hag is good enough for Man United but he should survive this weekend,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“On a side note, I think the players will play for Ten Hag this weekend. Professional pride will see them put in some sort of performance at Anfield as they won’t want to be seen as the team that got hammered by Liverpool once again.

“At the end of the day, they have to live in Manchester, and they should play beyond the conversations happening around their manager.”