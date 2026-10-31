Man Utd takeover timeline revealed after two groups reveal their interest in deal with Glazers

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could buy the Glazers out of the Red Devils in 2029 amid interest from other parties, according to reports.

Ratcliffe and INEOS completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of Man Utd in February 2024 with the Glazers handing over the football operation to the new co-owners.

However, things have not gone to plan for Ratcliffe and his team so far with things still going in the wrong direction on the pitch, while he British billionaire has received lots of criticism about goings on off the pitch.

Ratcliffe has taken a number of cost-cutting measures since becoming Man Utd co-owner, including almost 30 per cent of the club’s workforce losing their jobs.

There were anti-Ratcliffe and anti-Glazer chants at their 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth last Sunday with many fans questioning the club’s recruitment in the summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Friday that there has been interest over the last year from two different groups from the Middle East in buying Man Utd.

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Jacobs said on United Stand: “There’s still pre-existing, but not from Shiekh Jassim specifically, Middle East interest.

“There’s been inquiries in the last 12 months from Saudi Arabia, there’s been inquiries in the last 12 months from a Bahraini and UAE group!

“The Saudi stuff is more general, some private investors are thinking about putting some money together, so I wouldn’t get too excited about that. The UAE stuff was a bit more concrete but it never materialised in a particular bid.

“So Jim Ratcliffe still maybe doesn’t know exactly what the Glazers intentions are, and the Glazers may not know yet what Jim Ratcliffe’s intentions are! Because we haven’t seen proof that they can co-exist in a clear structure to win football matches!”

And now The Daily Telegraph are claiming that there is a way for Ratcliffe to buy the Glazers out of Man Utd in 2029.

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It is said that ‘the terms of the club’s new $550m (£411m) loans, following a refinancing deal in June, provide the clearest indication yet of when Ratcliffe’s Ineos may make efforts to seek majority control from the Glazers’.

It is a move that could significantly improve the club’s financial position and ramp up their borrowing power as Ratcliffe looks to build a new stadium.

The ‘Stadium Event’ could be key to unlocking a full takeover of Man Utd

The report adds: ‘The second is a “Stadium Event”: money raised by United specifically to fund a new stadium (or redevelop Old Trafford), either through borrowing or equity injection from investors.

‘What is significant about that? The terms stipulate that a “Stadium Event” would unlock the option to repay the $550m loan notes at face value without an early repayment penalty. But this can only happen on or after June 10, 2029.

‘A separate secured-term loan of $225m (£168m) can also be repaid at any time, but the clauses work together to encourage all debt relating to the Glazers’ leveraged buyout (LBO) to be cleared alongside stadium financing on or after that June 2029 date.’

‘Given that United’s revolving credit facility (RCF) – which United use to help manage cash flow and has a current drawdown of £200m – is set to expire on Dec 31, 2029, it makes the second half of 2029 “a natural window to pay down or remove the LBO debt and refinance the RCF as part of a Stadium Event”, according to Jamie Bajwa, a former Goldman Sachs equity research analyst and founder of sports finance advisory SPG.’

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