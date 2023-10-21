Man Utd takeover: Toto Wolff hails ‘no bullsh*t’ approach of ‘Manchester boy’ Ratcliffe

Sir Jim Ratcliffe holds a one third stake in the Mercedes Formula One team, where Toto Wolff is the Team Principal.

Manchester United can look forward to a “no bullsh*t” approach from Sir Jim Ratcliffe should the Glazers accept the INEOS owner’s investment in the club.

Ratcliffe looks set for a 25 per cent minority stake in United for £1.4bn, with the Glazers and United board members voting on his proposal in the coming days.

Born in Greater Manchester, Ratcliffe – a United fan – also owns Nice and Swiss side Lausanne, as well as holding a one-third share in Mercedes-AG Petronas Formula one team.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff gave an insight into what it’s like to work with Ratcliffe ahead of the US Grand Prix.

Wolff said: “Jim and his partners, [INEOS chief executive] Andy [Currie] and [finance director] John [Reece], are first of all very complimentary,” he said.

“This is a no bull**** organisation. They are huge in terms of revenue and profit. Decisions are being made quickly – three bullet points on a page and ‘here we go’. With Jim all the bull**** is cut out. So I think wherever he gets his power, and his resource and character behind it, that’s going to be an add-on for any team.

“He’s a Manchester boy. He has the resources that are needed, the heart is in the right place for this team and I’m sure he can be very creative for Manchester United. And for us he’s been a fantastic shareholder, good sounding board and sparring partner for myself.”

Reports that Ratcliffe looks set to create a three-man ‘football committee’ at United along with Joel Glazer and Sir David Brailsford perhaps won’t ease fans’ concerns that the minority shareholder won’t make a significant difference, but his criticism of United’s decision-making in recent times suggests he is desperate for change at Old Trafford.

Speaking to The Times in 2019, Ratcliffe slammed United’s recruitment record: “[Ineos] never wants to be the dumb money in town, never, never. [United] haven’t got the manager selection right, haven’t bought well. They have been the dumb money, which you see with players like Fred. We won’t look elsewhere until we have had a good run here (at Nice). We need to find out how to be successful before you ever want to write a big cheque. It’s quite difficult.”