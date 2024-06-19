According to reports, ‘UEFA rules’ will prevent Manchester United from signing Jean-Clair Todibo from Ligue Un outfit OGC Nice.

Man Utd are in the market for a new centre-back or two and have been heavily linked with Todibo in recent months.

Man Utd unable to sign Todibo…

The former FC Barcelona starlet joined Nice permanently in 2021 and has made 119 appearances for the French side across all competitions.

It has previously been suggested that Sir Jim Ratcliffe‘s takeover of Man Utd could boost their chances of signing Todibo, as the INEOS chief also owns Nice.

Ratcliffe is Nice’s majority stakeholder, while he is the minority stakeholder at Man Utd. He has purchased a 27.7% stake in the Premier League giants but has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

The British billionaire and United’s new-look recruitment team will be busy during this summer’s transfer window as the club are coming off an eighth-place finish in the Premier League.

Man Utd did at least finish the season on a high as they won the FA Cup. This victory earned Erik ten Hag’s side a place in next season’s Europa League. Nice have also qualified for this competition as they finished fifth in Ligue Un.

It was feared that UEFA’s multi-club ownership guidelines would prevent Man Utd and Nice from competing against each other in the Europa League next season, but they have been given the ‘go-ahead’ to play in the competition as the 2024/25 campaign has been ruled a transitional one.

So Man Utd and Nice will be in the Europa League next season, but Todibo will not be switching clubs.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Man Utd had been in “advanced talks” to sign Todibo but there will be “no green light”.

“Jean-Clair Todibo deal for Man United is currently off and highly unlikely due to UEFA rules,” Romano said.

“Talks were advanced with all parties keen for months but Nice and Man Utd with the same ownership playing the same European competition next season means no green light.”

