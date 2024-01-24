Man Utd takeover under scrutiny as UEFA ‘pay close attention’ to deal with Ratcliffe action required

According to reports, UEFA are ‘paying close attention’ to the Manchester United takeover with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s affiliation with OGC Nice under scrutiny.

It was confirmed at the end of 2023 that Ratcliffe has won the Man Utd takeover race and he’s set to purchase a 25% stake in the Premier League giants for around £1.25bn.

Ratcliffe‘s deal is expected to be ratified by the Premier League within the next couple of weeks but he is already making changes behind the scenes at Old Trafford. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that former Man City chief Omar Berrada has become United’s new chief executive.

The INEOS chief has opted to purchase a stake in Man Utd despite him already being the owner of Ligue Un outfit OGC Nice.

Back in November 2023, a report from The Sun claimed: ‘Unless the regulations are changed, or Ineos sell one of their stakes, [Man Utd and Nice] cannot both play in European competitions, unless one is in the Champions League and the other in the Conference League.’

A rule change has been mooted in recent months with some clubs wanting UEFA bosses to change the rules to allow multi-club ownership teams to play in the same competition.

Up until now, a change has not been made and The Sun added: ‘Finding a solution in time for next season is seeming increasingly unlikely’.

A fresh report from The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell reveals UEFA ‘will be paying close attention’ to the Man Utd takeover and Ratcliffe will ‘need to satisfy regulators’.

‘Whatever happens, UEFA will be paying close attention. Multi-club ownership is a hot topic for Europe’s governing body, with meetings on the subject involving president Aleksander Ceferin taking place in Nyon last week. ‘UEFA is expected to be keen to understand the structures at United and Nice, the Ligue 1 team under the INEOS umbrella. ‘More talks over the rules on sporting integrity are set to take place before next season’s Champions League and Ratcliffe will need to satisfy the regulators should both teams qualify for the same continental competition.’

Ratcliffe faced competition from Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim in the race to acquire Man Utd but it was recently claimed that the latter bidder did not provide proof of funds.

Finance expert Kieran Maguire has now likened Sheikh Jassim’s pursuit of Man Utd to a “PR stunt”.

“The Sheikh Jasim offer becomes more curious,” Maguire told Football Insider.

“Somebody who had a practically non-existent social media profile all of a sudden was about to bid for the biggest football brand on the planet.

“But as quickly as he appeared from nowhere, he seemed to disappear, so it could have been a PR stunt.

“The fact that there was no proof of funds given to Manchester United is a huge red flag.

“While there was clearly challenges and complications with regards to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the club, at least he was present throughout and wanted to move the club forwards.“