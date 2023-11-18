Man Utd takeover ‘update’ impacts Ten Hag’s transfer plans as ‘full Ratcliffe agreement edges closer’

According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent takeover of Manchester United is unlikely to impact the club’s January transfer plans.

The Red Devils are fourth in the 2023 Premier League net spend table and they have been doing their transfer business amid the prolonged takeover saga that’s been ongoing since last November.

Ratcliffe and Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim have been leading the race to oust the Glazer family but it’s been made clear of late that the INEOS chief is set to join Man Utd.

The Brit was initially looking to buy a majority stake for around £5bn but his revised offer will keep the Glazer family on board. He is set to purchase a 25% share of the Premier League giants for around £1.4bn.

Ratcliffe is expected to eventually oust the Glazer family, but this will not happen for a couple of years. He will take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford right away, though.

Chief executive Richard Arnold’s exit has already been announced and he’s expected to be followed by director of football John Murtough as Ratcliffe leads a reshuffle at board level.

Ratcliffe’s takeover is expected to be announced soon, with journalist Ben Jacobs of the understanding that it could be “confirmed early next week”.

“Understand Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% stake in #MUFC will not be announced today,” Jacobs revealed.

“The hope remains it will be confirmed early next week, and before Thanksgiving, with an announcement this week always termed ‘feasible but optimistic’ by sources.”

Ratcliffe may be focused on making changes behind the scenes but Man Utd are also being left cut adrift on the pitch as well.

Under Erik ten Hag, they have endured a woeful start to the new campaign. Man Utd have won four of their past five Premier League games but they crawled over the line against Brentford, Sheffield United, Fulham and Luton Town. They are sixth in the table, have already exited the Carabao Cup and at risk of being dumped out of the Champions League at the group stage.

TRANSFER GOSSIP: Man Utd ready to triple £22m France hero’s wages; Spurs’ Barcelona swap

A report from Football Insider has provided a ‘big Ratcliffe update’, with his ‘imminent takeover not likely to have a major impact on January business at Man Utd’. The report adds.

‘It is believed players will need to be offloaded by the billionaire’s new regime if any signings are to be made in January. The INEOS Sport businessman is poised to take control of 25% of Man United in the coming days as a full agreement inches closer. ‘Ratcliffe is expected to take control of the club’s footballing operations despite not holding a majority stake in the club. ‘The UK’s richest man and his team are eyeing up the appointment of a director of football as he looks to reshape the structure of United. But it is likely to be the summer window next year when tangible changes at the club are noticeable.’

FEATURE: Sancho 10), Kane 24), Bellingham beats Keegan – ranking every foreign-based England player