Man Utd takeover ‘will be completed’ as Sheikh Jassim backed by informed source to up bid by £2bn

The sale of Manchester United is no closer to its conclusion.

The Manchester United takeover will happen, and it’s a case of “when” not “if”, as an informed source expects Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani to increase his bid to get the deal done.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been the frontrunners in what is a approaching a year-long saga since the Glazer family announced a strategic review last November.

That announcement confirmed that “a full sale” was a possibility and Sheikh Jassim has reportedly offered £5bn for a 100 per cent sale, pledging heavy investment in the club should his bid come to fruition.

Ratcliffe meanwhile initially wanted the Glazers’ 67 per cent stake but is said to have revised that bid, offering £2.5bn for 25 per cent that would allow the current owners to retain control before a likely phased takeover.

Jon Smith – one of football’s first agents, who played a key role in forming the Premier league in 1992 – from talking to people close to the United bidders, believes the deal will eventually happen, and that the Glazers are waiting on Sheikh Jassim to increase his bid.

“To be honest here, I’m not inside this deal, but I know quite a few of the funds who are close to the two bidders,” Smith explained.

“It would appear vaguely intelligent for the Glazers to have looked again at the Gulf and said there’s a bigger game here, and we don’t want to sell ourselves short.

“They’ve got arguably the biggest entity on planet football, and if the Qataris are going to pay £5bn, maybe they’ll pay £10bn. Maybe it’s just a number, and they’ll settle on seven.

“These deals are notoriously complicated, and this is the biggest one of them all. I’m just of the belief that it’s a very heavy negotiation, and it’s ultimately all about the money, obviously, but also about the timing.”

Smith added: “I think the takeover is going to complete in some shape or form. It’s just a question of when.”

