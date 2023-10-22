Man Utd takeover: Rory McIlroy ‘would love’ stake after turning down rival club ownership

Manchester United fan Rory McIlroy has revealed he “would love” to own a percentage of the club after turning down the opportunity to get on board at Leeds United as he couldn’t “go anywhere near” United’s rivals.

The Glazer family began seeking potential buyers of the Premier League club at the back end of 2022. They took ownership of United in 2005, but seemed ready to move on last year.

While they had bids from people wanting to take full control, they deemed all of them below their asking price. Sheikh Jassim was in the running for full control for a while, but recently dropped out after final negotiations despite bidding over the asking price.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was his main competitor, and has changed his stance, now looking to buy a 25 per cent stake rather than 100 per cent, as previously discussed.

Professional golfer McIlroy has stated that he’d love to own a small minority of the club – given he supports United – as Ratcliffe looks likely to get on board, but has not had the chance to do so.

“I would love to be able to own a tiny percentage of the club I grew up cheering on as a boy. I would have loved to have taken 0.00001 per cent of Manchester United when Jim Ratcliffe took 25 per cent,” he told Sky Sports.

“And if another opportunity comes my way I will look at it. But it is not something that has come across our table as of yet.”

McIlroy was speaking after investing in Formula 1 team Alpine. The professional golfer detailed the number of sports stars who are now making investments in sports sides, particularly in football.

“There is Tom Brady at Birmingham and there are a few golfers – Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas – who invested with the 49ers Group, and they own a tiny slice of Leeds,” McIlroy said.

He also added that he actually had the chance to join his fellow golfers in investing in Leeds, but couldn’t do so as a United fan, with the sides being rivals.

“They asked me if I wanted to come on board, and I said as a Man United fan I cannot go anywhere near that!” McIlroy added.

