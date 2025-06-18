Manchester United have reportedly held ‘positive and instructive’ talks with the camp of a European striker after they ‘approached’ the Red Devils for a transfer.

United struggled in front of goal in the Premier League last season. They were not far above scoring a single goal a game – 44 in 38 – and their strikers were very underwhelming.

Between Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, despite the pair both playing more than 30 games, there were just seven goals scored.

United know they need to rectify that, and after signing Matheus Cunha for the attack, they are still on the hunt for a No.9 to fully transform the forward areas.

One might have fallen into their lap, as FootballTransfers reports the camp of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic – who has 56 goals in 142 games there – have ‘approached’ United directly.

It’s said he is ‘increasingly pushing’ for a move to the club, with Old Trafford his ‘dream destination’. Indeed, Vlahovic is motivated by the idea of working under Ruben Amorim and playing in a more ‘open, physically demanding league’.

United have held direct talks with the Serbian striker after the approach from his agent, as they ‘intensify efforts’ to land a ‘reliable’ No.9.

The talks have been described as ‘positive and instructive’, which suggests it’s a move which could have legs.

Vlahovic’s €45million (£38.5m) price tag is said to represent promising value for United.

There might be some concern that their last two striker signings came from Italy, and have not had a great time of it at Old Trafford. Indeed, Hojlund had scored nine Serie A goals before his move, and Zirkzee 11.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd ‘identify’ two Red Devils to offload in ‘swap deal’ with ‘flexible’ transfer on for £85m star

👉 Inter Milan star wants to leave ‘more than ever’ as Man Utd enter the frame

👉 Man Utd make genuinely unbelievable £127m ‘offer’ for Barcelona star in ‘blow to the market’

But Vlahovic’s best return in his Serie A career so far is 21 goals, and he’s passed 15 on three occasions.

Every single season he has played at Juventus, the striker has scored at least 10 league goals, so there should be more confidence on the reliability of the 25-year-old than in the previously signed strikers.

It is believed one of the main challenges will be Vlahovic’s salary. Juve are willing to get rid as the striker’s ‘lavish contract’ is proving a heavy burden now.

He earns a reported €373,000 per week, which equates to around £319,000 per week, and Casemiro is the only player at United who earns over that.

Whether the club will allow the Serbian to become one of their top two highest earners immediately remains to be seen.

READ MORE: League champions now want two Man Utd forwards as they ‘make attempt’ for winger