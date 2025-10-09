Manchester United are reportedly ‘in discussions’ with Harry Maguire’s representatives over a contract extension, but former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo could yet throw a spanner in the works.

Having been stripped of the captain’s armband under Erik ten Hag, Maguire was reinstated to United’s new leadership by Ruben Amorim in the summer, alongside Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Tom Heaton.

United triggered the one-year extension in Maguire’s contract over the summer, but he will be free to talk to foreign clubs in January if a new deal isn’t agreed.

It’s claimed Maguire’s preference is to stay at Old Trafford having been handed increased responsibility under Amorim, who values the centre-back’s leadership qualities, but Saudi clubs are also interested.

Maguire will likely have to accept a pay cut if he’s to remain at United, which surely wouldn’t be the case if he upped sticks to Saudi Arabia, where both Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr are keen.

Former teammate Ronaldo is now involved in Al-Nassr transfers and could push the club to make a move for Maguire, either in January or the summer.

Addressing his contract situation and the one-year extension which was triggered, Maguire said: “The clause was in their hands, so there was no option for me there. There was no talking. It was just that they activated it, and it got extended. This year, obviously I’m up at the end of the year.

“I’m pretty sure the club have made it aware this summer that I can’t leave the club on any terms with other clubs enquiring about my things and my position with my contract.

“I’m sure over the next few months they’ll sit down and we’ll have to have a conversation about where we want to go and if they want to extend, or obviously the transfer window will open again in January.

“Obviously, I have something in my mind about what I want to do and what I want to be. I don’t want to put it out there to everybody, but it’s an amazing club to play for and you’d be silly if you wanted to jump out of it as soon as you could.”

There have once again been rumours that Fernandes could also make the switch to Saudi Arabia, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dismissed that anything “concrete” has yet been decide over the Man Utd midfielder’s future.

He said: “Nothing at all at the moment. His full focus is on United. A new deal was signed one year ago, so nothing concrete has happened at this stage. The Saudis remain interested as they’ve been for the last three years, but there’s nothing else now.”