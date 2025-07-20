Man Utd ‘talks’ for available £50m striker revealed as battle on for ‘priority target’

Manchester United have reportedly held ‘talks’ with a star striker who is available after ending a loan spell with a European giant, and is now a ‘priority target’ for the Red Devils.

United have been linked with some of Europe’s hottest strikers this summer. The likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins have all been linked.

Though interest in Sesko has resurfaced of late, it’s believed that move will only be possible through player sales.

But there is now interest in Randal Kolo Muani, after Juventus declined the chance to sign him permanently following a 10-goal and three-assist loan spell there in the second half of last season, seemingly making him available for a move given Paris Saint-Germain don’t appear keen on him anymore.

The move would have been for around £50million, and given it hasn’t been taken, United have a chance to land their ‘priority target’, as he’s been described in a recent report.

It’s unclear if they’d be able to afford the £50million without player sales, though reports have suggested that Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho could both be moved on soon.

And United might have already made small progress on the signing of Kolo Muani.

It is reported by journalist Sacha Tavolieri that ‘recent talks took place’ with United over the transfer. It is not clear if any progress was made by the Premier League club in those talks.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Rashford takes incredible ‘salary cut’ as Amorim says £62.5m ‘showed what we need’

👉 Romano reveals INEOS plan to land fourth, fifth signings amid refusal to ‘spend money’

👉 Man Utd ‘intensify’ next signing after Bryan Mbeumo in ‘significant’ update as ‘medical today’

Meanwhile, it’s believed that Aston Villa ‘could attack’ if Watkins is sold, while Newcastle – though focussed on Yoane Wissa – have also ‘made an approach’ for if Alexander Isak leaves.

That seems unlikely, though it’s been reported he is open to a Saudi Pro League transfer. In any case, the Magpies have been adamant that they won’t be selling Isak.

But there could be a battle on the cards for the services of Kolo Muani, with the Premier League sides going after him.

Each of the three interested sides could have issues financing a deal, though, with Villa and Newcastle regularly pushing up against Premier League financial rules, and United simply struggling to pay big sums at the moment.

After signing Mateus Cunha for north of £60million, and with Bryan Mbeumo coming through the door for around £70million, it seems very tough for Kolo Muani to be signed without a good amount of money first coming in.

With that said, the door could be opened for other clubs to pounce, but United’s upcoming sales could well help them.

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘step up’ Belgian goalkeeper pursuit amid Andre Onana concerns