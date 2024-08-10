Manchester United have ‘made official contact’ with Mario Hermoso over a move to Old Trafford this summer as the Red Devils consider signing him and another free agent.

United have already signed Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee under the Sir Jim Ratcliffe regime, but they’ve come unstuck in their attempts to further improve their squad.

They’ve backed away from negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over Manuel Ugarte due to their €60m asking price and are now considering alternatives, including Burnley’s Sander Berge and Monaco star Youssouf Fofana.

An offer for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui was reportedly rejected by Bayern Munich, though a transfer expert is convinced the duo will be on their way to Old Trafford this month.

But United are also looking to get a couple of bargain deals over the line, whether they’re successful in those other pursuits or not.

Reports in Spain claim ‘official contact’ has been made with Hermoso following the 29-year-old’s exit from Atletico Madrid.

The centre-back – who’s valued at €25m on Transfermarkt – made 31 La Liga appearances for Atletico but is now available on a free transfer.

It’s claimed the Spaniard – who’s been capped five times by his country – is asking for a three-year contract worth €6m per year, which works out at around £100,000 a week.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Transfer expert reveals Bayern duo ‘will join Man Utd in August’ amid ‘positive negotiations’

👉 Man Utd ‘meet representatives’ of £30m defender amid ‘serious interest’ from Ratcliffe

👉 Sir Jim Ratcliffe fails in €50m bid to ‘satisfy’ Man Utd boss Ten Hag as Barcelona name price

Aston Villa and Spurs have both also been linked with the left-footed defender, but it’s thought United are leading the race to sign him.

The Red Devils are also looking at Adrien Rabiot as another possible free transfer, with the Manchester Evening News claiming they’ve been handed a significant boost in their bid to land the France international after both Real Madrid and Atletico dropped out of the running.

Rabiot has been linked with a move for Old Trafford for a long, long time and reports suggest it’s his preference to join United this summer.

A report last week claimed United were ‘optimistic that an agreement can be struck soon’. The report states: