Man Utd ‘hold talks’ over Hojlund alternative as contract demands and transfer limit revealed

Man Utd are willing to bide their time over Ivan Toney.

Manchester United have held talks over a move for Ivan Toney and have set a limit for a potential transfer bid as the Brentford star’s contract demands have been revealed.

United have already added Joshua Zirkzee to the squad having struck a £36.5m deal with Bologna for the Netherlands international, but GIVEMESPORT claim Erik ten Hag is keen on bringing another striker to the club to compete for a starting spot with Rasmus Hojlund.

Toney has been linked with a move away from Brentford for over a year and has now entered the final 12 months of his £20,000-per-week contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees would like him to sign a new deal to protect his value but are unable to meet his high demands.

The report claims Toney is looking for a contract worth a whopping £250,000-per-week at a new club, which seems unlikely, and although his preference is to move this summer, he is reportedly willing to wait until the end of his contract, at which point he will be a free agent and interested parties will be more willing to offer a higher salary.

Brentford would rather receive a fee this summer than keep him for another season, but will have to significantly drop the £100m price tag they first slapped on the striker last summer if they’re to persuade buyers to come to the negotiating table.

A report earlier this week claimed Brentford are now ready to listen to offers for around half that amount.

‘Last summer, Toney would have been worth between £80million and £100million ($103.4m and $129.2m) – but his long-term betting ban and injury have changed that. Sources at his club value him at more than £50million, depending on interest from elsewhere. ‘Despite the lack of formal interest, keep an eye on Toney. Selling him makes sense on a club level, while sources, who remain anonymous to protect relationships, close to the player also regard this as a possible calm before the storm. ‘If one club moves, expect others to join the race before long.’

And United will reportedly enter talks with Brentford over Toney if his price tag drops below £40m, recognising that Brentford could become more desperate as the transfer window rolls on.

Back in April Brentford boss Thomas Frank rebuffed the suggestion that Toney’s asking price might go as low as £30m-£40m.

“Normally I don’t go into these price labels, but I would say that’s very cheap for a 20-goal goalscorer in the Premier League,” he said, but the situation is likely now out of his hands.

Tottenham and West Ham are also keeping tabs on the situation, while there is also interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, but there have been no formal approaches made from any club as of yet.