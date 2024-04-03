Man Utd in talks with Melvin Bard as Ratcliffe uses multi-club option in transfer priority U-turn

Manchester United are in talks with Nice defender Melvin Bard over a move to Old Trafford this summer.

The 23-year-old is now considered to be one of United’s top targets as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to revamp the Red Devils squad, according to The Standard.

A change of priorities

Bard has excellend in Ligue 1 this season as an attacking left-back and is thought to be on the verge of his first France call-up ahead of Euro 2024.

Reports suggested United were looking at right-back options in January, but the uplift in the performances of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka means they’re now more concerned by the left of their defence, given the injury problems of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Negotiations between the two clubs will be smoothed due to Nice being owned by Ratcliffe and INEOS, as the new United shareholder looks to make the most of his multi-club links.

Talks over the summer will fall under the purview of Dan Ashworth, who’s been recruited from Newcastle to become the new sporting director, while the club is also set to announce Jason Wilcox as their technical director.

Wilcox has already begun his 12 months of gardening leave having resigned from Southampton, but as with Ashworth, United are expected to pay a substantial sum to the Saints to release him from his contract.

Other transfer considerations

The report claims United are also keen on a forward capable of playing with Rasmus Hojlund, while a centre-back and a midfielder are also priority signings.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise ‘is being considered’ and ‘Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite are additional options at the back’.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, United are looking at Brighton’s Evan Ferguson as Hojlund’s potential partner.

“I think that from Manchester United’s point of view, they wouldn’t be starting anywhere near £100 million if they proceed with Evan Ferguson, it would probably be more in the region of £70 to £80 million, which I suppose is relatively close to the package that they ended up paying for Rasmus Hojlund,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“And what’s interesting about Ratcliffe is that he doesn’t plan on looking at numbers only in terms of whether they’re high or low. With younger profiles, he’ll very much see a higher fee as an investment, not an expense , because the player will have longevity at the football club over several seasons, but more importantly, the wages by Manchester United standards might be comparatively low.

“So Ratcliffe is prepared should Manchester United be able to, under financial fair play and profit and sustainability rules, pay these big fees, providing he gets value and longevity from the player. And I think that Evan Ferguson does tick that box.”

