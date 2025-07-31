Manchester United are ‘in talks’ with Paris Saint-Germain to complete a stunning summer signing, with the ‘process ON’ to complete the deal.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a new goalkeeper in the off-season after Andre Onana failed to convince last term, and Gianluigi Donnarumma has emerged a surprise option in the last few days as the trail to Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez has gone cold.

The Italian – valued by Transfermarkt at €40m [£34m] – is said to be assessing his options this this summer as he enters the last 12 months of his deal, with PSG closing in on the signing of Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

Fabrizio Romano wrote on X on Tuesday: ‘Paris Saint-Germain are at final stages of Lucas Chevalier deal, here we go soon!

‘€40m [£35m] deal being sorted directly between presidents Al Khelaifi and Letang as Lille ask for more add-ons, but very close. Chevalier accepted a five year deal last week.’

PSG want to avoid losing Donnarumma for nothing next summer, and amid reported interest from Chelsea and other suitors, a report on Wednesday claimed United are now the ‘frontrunners’ for the 26-year-old’s signature and that ‘in the last few hours their chances have increased significantly’.

When asked about reported Man Utd interest in Donnarumma, Romano added: “I’m not aware of movements at this stage. Man United want a new goalkeeper but the numbers have to be right.”

The transfer expert has now claimed that there’s still a chance the Italy international will remain at the Parcs des Princes.

He wrote on X: ‘Gigio Donnarumma and his camp do not rule out to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. Even with contract expiring in June 2026 and Chevalier coming soon, Gigio could stay and compete for his spot as he did with Navas… …and then, decide his future in the next months.’

But former footballer turned journalist Jan Aage Fjørtoft insists United are making progress in their bid to land Donnarumma.

He wrote on X: ‘Donnarumma and Manchester United There were some reports yesterday that this was a non-starter. That’s not correct! Just been told that this process is ON. There are talks going on.’

Paris-based journalist Fabrice Hawkins previously explained how United were just one of several clubs interested in the Italy shot stopper.

On Monday, he said: “Gianluigi Donnarumma has not yet left, even though his agents are exploring the market to find him a new destination.

“The Italian goalkeeper has options. Manchester United, Manchester City, Galatasaray, and Saudi clubs are interested. However, he remains attached to PSG and will only leave if a project fully suits him.

“Internally, the possibility of seeing Chevalier and Donnarumma compete, with Luis Enrique making the final decision, is not ruled out.”