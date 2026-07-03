Jacobs reveals Man Utd ‘talks’ for World Cup star with bid ‘contingent’ on one sale

Michael Carrick is the new permanent manager at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have opened talks to explore a potential summer transfer for West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils have already lined up one deal this summer with Atalanta midfielder Ederson set to join after the World Cup.

Man Utd are looking to bring in at least one more midfielder, a left-back and a left-winger, while there are also rumours that they could attempt to stretch the budget for a centre-back and/or a striker.

Carrick’s success in the second half of last season has seen Man Utd given a boosted budget after they qualified for the Champions League.

But Man Utd have still been cautious so far this summer with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS keen to avoid overpaying for players, causing them to miss out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes.

Buying a new winger could be expensive this summer as Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and others are looking for players in the same position.

READ: Man Utd finalise £47.2m star’s transfer as Fabrizio Romano reveals finer details

And now Jacobs has revealed that Man Utd have opened talks to sign West Ham winger Summerville but admits a deal will probably hinge on whether they can offload Marcus Rashford or not.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Exclusive: Manchester United open talks with West Ham over Crysencio Summerville. Direct club-to-club contact. Classified by Manchester United sources as exploratory at this stage, but the Dutch winger high in #MUFC thinking. Any bid could be contingent on Marcus Rashford being sold.’

Rashford had been on loan at Barcelona, who decided not to take up their €30m option to buy this summer, and now the England international waits to see if he will find a way out of Old Trafford or start the season as a Man Utd player.

Rashford ‘is not closing doors’ on Man Utd return

Fabrizio Romano revealed an update recently: “Marcus Rashford is now showing positive messages to Manchester United about the possibility of staying at the club.

READ: Man Utd can complete huge midfield signing with deal loosely agreed – top source

“The window is still very long—eight weeks—so we can’t guarantee that Rashford is 100% staying at United. But Rashford is not closing doors to the possibility of restarting with United, to be part of the preseason under Michael Carrick. So Rashford is open, and that’s a very good message.

“The message was sent directly; agents of the player and a Man United meeting took place two days ago, and it was a positive meeting. So now Rashford has the chance to continue at Manchester United.

“Then, if a good proposal for Rashford and for United arrives, Rashford could still leave the club in the summer transfer window. If he doesn’t, maybe United could find one more player to use. So, United have a wildcard in Rashford, waiting to see what’s going to happen on the market.”

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