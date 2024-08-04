Man Utd got spanked by Liverpool but nothing can dampen Red Devil spirits. It actually showed just how dominant Erik ten Hag’s side will be this season…

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Man Utd to dominate after Liverpool ‘tanking’

Sat up to watch Utd vs Liverpool and, even though they tanked us, I am quite pleased with that performance. I know, I know, but hear me out.

Recently, when we have played Liverpool it has felt like they were in complete control. Majority of chances, majority of possession and we would hit them on the break. Similar to how we approach games against City. Nothing wrong with that approach per se, but ceding control and possession in general led to us conceding too many good chances last season, reflected in the large number of shots against us.

Cue this match, we were the better side – played some lovely football and just missing the final ball/touch. They were the ones sitting back and relying on the counter, think the 3rd was offside but, fair play, they finished their chances.

As we know, preseason counts for nothing but I am just quietly hopeful it’s a sign of us actually trying to take games by the scruff of the neck and not just relying on counters, or moments. Of course our finishing has to improve, but being more on the front foot bodes well in my opinion.

So, in conclusion, never nice to lose and especially to Liverpool. No doubt, John Aldridge had to pat himself dry and change his liver bird under-crackers . But let’s see how we go.

Garey Vance, MUFC

Can’t just have Amad

Where do you even start with the missive from Jon, Cape Toiwn [sic]?

Let’s start at the end with some lovely roundly-offensiveness. So if Antony became a eunuch, he could play in the women’s game. Is that because you’re questioning his sexuality based on his appearance, or are you just insulting the women’s game by suggesting he’s good enough to make it there but not in the Prem?

Now I agree that it would probably be for the best to cut him loose. But probably only one of him and Sancho, not both. Neither Garnacho nor Rashford like playing on the right (although the former is better there), and that would leave only Amad, which would be foolish.

As far as signing a new full back, that’s been the intent for at least the last year. AWB is not an attacking full back. We need someone to get down the right to add that width. Hence this signing. It’s not just about Antony but it’s reasonable to think the guy who started with a goal against Arsenal and scored a sweet one vs Liverpool on his wrong foot isn’t all bad and maybe having a suitable partner would help?

There is also the small matter of “finding someone to buy these people” who are willing to take on those wages. That’s been the issue with AWB, Maguire, Sancho and Casemiro currently. That’s the inherited delight from the previous terrible financial management of the club.

I like Scotty, but he’s not a possession option, he’s a Hail Mary throw. It’s not the style of play we’re trying to build. And also, all of that sale money goes into profit, which even at £20m equates to £100m of transfer spending. That’s both a full back and our midfield target from PSG funded. That kind of figure doesn’t happen by selling Sancho or Antony for a loss.

So yes, it would be great to just do a Chelsea and conveniently find someone in the Saudi league to take these players off our hands for rather unrealistic sums, but that’s not reality for whatever reason. Some of these players, like Maguire, are happy to sit on the bench and pick up their huge wages rather than move. I’ve been there myself, on a fat contract where I wasn’t needed, so I get it. Why take a pay cut to go somewhere I have to actually work? (Man, that was a good two years!)

We need changes, we need this fresh blood that may deliver and may not, rather than stick with what we know doesn’t work.

Badwolf

Mazraoui sense

In response to Jon, I wanted to add to the point you made. You are correct that McT & AWB are decent squad players, but their deficits are too hard to hide, and not what you want for a team trying it return to top of the league. Not bad, not bad to have around but also not great if you want to push on. Added to that, both are 26/27, are in their final years and unlikely to become regular starters. I suspect they’d rather spend their primes as starters, and for United selling now makes sense.

The signing of Mazraoui makes even more sense, and for multiple reasons. While Antony’s time does seem up, having an old partner who knows his style of play would help if he stays. We all know Antony is one footed, but what helps him be his best is having an overlapping or underlapping wingback. This creates space for him by giving the defense two worries and gives Antony an option out wide(not something AWB can do).

Sancho also suffers from the exact same issue. Dortmund Sancho had marauding wing backs creating space and giving him options. So the idea that Mazraoui can help in unlocking them rings true.

You should then consider Mazraoui’s ability. He has successful years at Ajax followed by more at Bayern, and with his contract almost done, signing him on the cheap makes sense (rumored to be about 15M- which is basically trading AWB for him). Looking at FBref, he can create, pass, get the ball into the box, and is solid defensively. He can also play RB &LB. He’s an all-round upgrade on AWB, is the same age and comes with far superior experience.

Why Bayern would sell adds up too. Last year of his contract, open for a new challenge and he has had minor injury concerns. It’s a rare situation that works for everyone involved.

You identify the reason why offloading both Sancho and Antony is difficult but don’t mention it as a why: high wages. Combined, they are on about half a million per week, and finding suitors to cover that and their transfer fee is tough. Investing in a solution to make them better rather than investing in players who have reached their limit does make sense. Selling the McT & AWB will generate about 40M, and Mazraoui will cost about 15M. That’s a net 25M gain and could unleash both wingers potential as opposed to a 50M+ loss.

Calvino (Off the see United V Liverpool tomorrow for the tours last game. *please don’t anyone get injured)

Sorry, Calvino: Man Utd injury woes continue as quartet forced off as Ten Hag reacts to Liverpool defeat

A summer well done by Man Utd

Speaking of the LFC game and the end of the tour, United’s summer so far has some interesting moments:

United have finally got their act together. The executive team hired by INEOS looks great and are showing signs of the clubs change. The new coaching team is also what you want to see. Two managers coming in as assistants, and one being the legend RVN is fantastic.

The same can be applied to the transfers.

United offering multiple bids for multiple players, while not diving head first into clubs demands has been a refreshing change. Usurping Real for Yoro is good on any day, and signing Zirkzee under Milan’s noses was too. If Mazraoui, DeLigt and Ugarte arrive, that’s a summer well done, especially given we’ve gotten decent sales and some potential future sales.

The preseason has been a mix, game wise. It’s been so physical which has been shock as friendlies are usually…more friendly? Cruelly we have already lost both Yoro and Hojlund to injury. Seeing some youth players in action has been good to see, especially Collyer and Amass. Collyer looks like the one who will step up this year, and gives us what we need as a backup for DM. Amass looks intelligent and tricky but sometimes naive defensively. Loaning him out or keeping him where he is, is the trick question.

Of the usual crowd, Amad has looked like his time has come, and the second (first?) coming of Mount is upon us. It’s hard to judge the team as many aren’t there, and it’s tricky to say who’ll be there come August 31st.

One concern has been watching their style of play. It still seems rigid and short of chance creation, but it must also be said there has been no Fernandes or Martinez – our two best passers. Casimiro is looking ever more likely to stay, and although not looking bad, those midfield gaps still exist. Ugarte and Rabiot would be welcome additions.

News of a new stadium is also worth mentioning. A modern 100,000 seater stadium is music to our ears. Leaving OT will be sad, but all things come to an end.

All-in-all, much to be cheerful for, and still plenty of time to adjust the squad. Ten Hag seems happy and confident. They are not a team ready to launch on day one, either because of player availability or player adaptability. They have high potential but also deep potential for disaster. An intriguing season one way or the other.

Calvino

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reveals what he expects from young players at Old Trafford

👉 Man Utd reach ‘total agreement’ for third signing with medical and flight ‘booked’

👉 ‘Fearful’ Man Utd have ‘major reservations’ about signing despite making ‘double offer’ on Friday

A new backpass rule

Everyone seems to want to just create more chaos – even though they pine for the old days. The backpass rule is what eventually led to all of this! Everyone had to become a passing + technique machine. If you want more entertaining football, you need to introduce rules that make bringing flair back to the game a benefit. This is not straightforward… The only way I see (I am far from a visionary, though) is to reward skill over passing accuracy, possession etc. For example, introducing a rule to reduce the number of backpasses (very hard to do). Could take a page from the American Football book and have a limited amount of possession phases, but then that’s not real football anymore. Personally, I think the easiest thing to do is bring revoke the backpass rule – it sounds contradictory but it does put more emphasis on defenders defending and attackers attacking. I don’t have the answer: yes, I admit I am not a true couch coach internet warrior. The biggest issue is that flair is subjective: there is no way to give points advantages for it. So let’s hear it from the regular geniuses… how can we bring the flair players (Okocha, Riquelme, Valeron etc) back in a way that forces managers to let players play again?

Darren, (great to see Shels back in Europe)