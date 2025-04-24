Manchester United reportedly have Jan Oblak ‘in their sights’ to replace Andre Onana as Atletico Madrid have decided to ‘sacrifice’ their long-term No.1.

Oblak has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world in recent years and was valued at €100m (£88m) in 2020 at the peak of his powers.

But a report in Spain claims Atlético Madrid are now willing to accept offers for the 32-year-old who ‘has not been at his best version for a long time’ and ‘has not amortised the impressive salary he receives’, which is reportedly a whopping £340,000 per week, making him the highest-paid player in the dressing room.

READ: Man Utd ‘reach agreement’ to sign Arsenal, Forest target with INEOS to ‘pay’ PL star’s ‘termination fee’



The report adds that Manchester United are among three European clubs interested in signing him, along with a number of Saudi Pro League clubs:

‘Diego Simeone has lost a lot of confidence in the Slovenian international, who is already 32 years old, and has begun the decline of his career. ‘Because his bond extends until the distant 2028, although this should not be an impediment for the Metropolitan Civitas to decide to release it, and it has already been placed on the agenda of some clubs in Saudi Arabia, where it has more fans, and also in Europe. For example, Manchester United is one of the entities that have the red and white star in their sights, due to the terrible performance that André Onana has shown since his arrival. ‘Likewise, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are also attentive to Oblak’s situation, for which Atleti would claim about 25 million euros, its market value. And ‘El Cholo’ has already started thinking about the succession of ’13’, which would leave a significant void in the squad, which they should try to fill with a new signing. And the first candidates who could assume their role have already appeared, with a clear favorite over the rest.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Matheus Cunha ‘love’ gives Man Utd fading transfer advantage over Arsenal

👉 Man Utd consider raid on Man City to sign ‘overlooked’ star amid competition from two PL rivals

👉 Man Utd make move for £68m Palace star as ‘deal agreed’ with Ligue 1 forward in Pogba repeat

Burnley’s James Trafford and Parma’s Zion Suzuki are among a number of alternative goalkeeper options being considered by United, but interest in Oblak does give the Red Devils the benefit of striking a blow to Arsenal’s summer plans.

The report claims that Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and AC Milan star Mike Maignan are on Atletico’s radar as they seek a replacement for Oblak, but ‘they are clear about which option they like the most’, Joan Garcia.

Garcia came close to a move to Arsenal last summer but his exit was blocked by Espanyol ahead of a season in which the 23-year-old has caught the eye of a number of top European suitors through his impressive performances.

The Gunners remain keen on the stopper, who has a release clause of just €30m, but now face increased competition for his signature.