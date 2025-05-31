Manchester United are one of four clubs interested in signing Brighton star Yankuba Minteh, who could be the “one more” for the Red Devils after Matheus Cunha.

Ruben Amorim is desperate to add players to an ailing squad which finished 15th in the Premier League after winning just 11 of their 38 games.

Tottenham dealt their summer transfer plans a significant blow by beating them in the Europa League final and denying them entry into the Champions League next season.

United have already been snubbed by Liam Delap thanks to their lack of European football next term and may well continue to struggle to attract players and be able to afford the widespread changes Amorim desires given their coffers haven’t been boosted by Champions League qualification.

They’ve got seven strikers on a shortlist, though most not in the top tier category that Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are shopping in, and may have to source a relatively cheap option if they’re to sign “one more” No.10 having agreed a deal for Matheus Cunha, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggests is the plan.

Romano said: “My information is that Man Utd can also add one more player in the No 10 position. So to play behind the striker.

“It is a possibility but it will be based on outgoings. So Cunha is expected to join and one more player [for the No 10 spots] depending on outgoings. This is the plan at Manchester United.”

They’ve been linked with Lyon’s Rayan Cherki, who reportedly has a release clause around the £20m mark, though Manchester City are also thought to be in the frame for the Frenchman.

There have been talks with Bryan Mbeumo, but Newcastle are confident of securing his £50m signing from Brentford.

Spreading the net wide, United are also ‘keeping tabs’ on Minteh, according to Stretty News.

The 20-year-old, who moved to Brighton from Newcastle for £30m last summer after a successful season on loan at Feyenoord, got six goals and four assists in 32 Premier League game in his debut season.

And United saw first hand just what the Gambian is capable of at Old Trafford in January, as he scored a goal and provided an assist in the Seagulls’ 3-1 win over the Red Devils.

The report does though add that United will face competition for Minteh even if Brighton are open to his sale, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal also said to have ‘taken note’ of the forward.