Manchester United are reportedly keeping close tabs on Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks, with a fresh report revealing Michael Carrick wants him as part of his long-term coaching staff – should he land the permanent job at Old Trafford.

Carrick remains in interim charge but has emerged as a strong contender for the permanent role after pushing Man Utd to the brink of Champions League qualification.

To that end, the former Middlesbrough chief is already planning ahead, with our colleagues over at TEAMtalk reporting that Danks is ‘high on his wishlist’ as he ‘shapes a potential permanent backroom team’.

The 42-year-old is currently working under Vincent Kompany at back-to-back Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, having joined the German side in 2024. The pair have a strong existing relationship, having previously worked together at Anderlecht back in 2021.

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Danks has certainly built up an impressive and varied coaching CV. He actually began within the England youth set-up before stepping into senior football with Kompany in Belgium. From there, he moved to Aston Villa as assistant to Dean Smith and remained through multiple managerial changes, working under Steven Gerrard and then later, Unai Emery.

In December 2022, Danks joined Middlesbrough to link up with Carrick and became a trusted lieutenant during his time on Teesside before departing for Bayern two years later.

Danks was even put in charge of the midweek Champions League thriller at PSG, which Bayern lost 5-4, as the banned Kompany was forced to watch on from the stands.

Danks ticking every Man Utd box

And now sources have told TEAMtalk that United have already ‘carried out background work on Danks and have ‘been impressed by their findings’.

Indeed, his ‘tactical acumen, adaptability and experience working across multiple elite environments have all been noted’.

The report adds that the Red Devils are ‘conducting due diligence on potential coaching additions’, should Carrick be handed the role on a full-time basis – which is looking increasingly likely.

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If that scenario plays out, Danks would likely join an evolving backroom setup that already includes figures such as Steve Holland and Jonathan Woodgate, both of whom arrived following Carrick’s interim appointment.

While no formal approach has yet been made, the ‘interest in Danks is concrete’ and would signify Carrick putting another marker down to get the coaching team he wants fully on board.