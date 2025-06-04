Man Utd are ramping up their summer plans with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson rising up their shortlist of targets, according to reports.

The Red Devils could have to sell some of their better players in order to revamp their squad this summer after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Despite finishing 15th in the Premier League, Man Utd had a chance to qualify for the Champions League against Tottenham in the Europa League final – but Ruben Amorim’s side lost 1-0.

That would have boosted their transfer budget ahead of the summer but now they could be forced to sell a number of players to give Amorim the players he needs to implement his style of play.

There are claims that Man Utd have around £100m to spend, which will not go too far considering they have already activated the £62.5m release clause of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

However, there are a number of players that should bring in money to boost their budget over the summer with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and others up for sale.

And now journalist Si Phillips claims that Chelsea striker Jackson has ‘a queue of clubs lining up interested in signing him this summer’ with Man Utd now ‘interested’ in bringing the striker to Old Trafford.

Question marks are emerging over his future at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea beating Man Utd to Liam Delap and lining up a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Man Utd are also interested in signing Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford this summer as the Red Devils look to give Amorim the attacking tools he needs.

And talkSPORT insists that Man Utd have now ‘made contact with Brentford’ over a deal for the Cameroon international and he is ‘believed to have already given his approval over a summer switch’.

The Bees are asking for £60m, while the Red Devils are ‘prepared to meet Mbeumo’s whopping wage demands’ which stand at £250,000 a week, which equates to £13m a year.

Man Utd legend Gary Neville has given his approval to the signings of Cunha and Mbeumo as the Red Devils need players “able to run, to travel with and without the ball”.

Neville said on the US Overlap: “[Man United] need players who are going to come in and hit the ground running. United has become a very difficult place for new signings to operate in the last ten years.

“Cunha and Mbeumo have obviously got Premier League experience. They’ve got plenty of games under their belt. [English football] is not new to them and actually they are the right type.

“When I watch Manchester United wide players, they have to be able to get from box-to-box quickly. They have to be able to run, to travel with and without the ball. Mbeumo and, to be fair Cunha, can do that.

“They can both run forward with real intent and purpose. A couple of two or three players who are going to leave, they are more ‘jinkers’. Players who, to be fair, play in smaller spaces.

“For anybody who has played at Old Trafford, although the size of the pitch may in terms of metrics not be bigger, it just seems like a big pitch to play on. The width is important.”