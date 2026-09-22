England international Lewis Hall has revealed what would make him leave Newcastle United after he was linked with Manchester United in the summer.

Hall is back in the England squad after making a strong start to the 2026/27 campaign.

This comes after the talented left-back was heavily linked with a move from Newcastle to Man Utd in the summer.

Man Utd identified him as a top target, but they could not reach an agreement with Newcastle and he has now signed a contract extension until 2031.

Now, Hall has explained why it was a “no-brainer” to extend his Newcastle contract.

“No, honestly, it didn’t,” Hall told Chronicle Live when asked if transfer speculation in the summer made his life difficult.

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“I guess whenever you’re linked to another team, you know that you’re doing something right. I guess it’s just a credit to your own performances and how you are as a player, how you are as a person.

“I took that as a positive, but at the same time, I knew how much I love playing here and I knew that since the manager came in, I knew the ambitions and what we wanted to achieve.

“After not many conversations, not many training sessions, I knew that the manager was going to be really good for this club and I knew that as a team, bringing in new players and improving the squad was really important and as soon as we did that, it was a no-brainer really to sign.”

“As long as we achieve these ambitions…”

However, Hall has admitted that he would be willing to leave Newcastle in he coming years if they do not “achieve what we want to achieve”.

“I think when you’re at a team you don’t think too far into the future,” Hall added.

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“Obviously, I’m really grateful for the contract that I’ve received and the trust that I’ve been given from the board and from the manager and everything like that.

“But I’m just taking it game by game, just trying to do the best I can for this club.

“We’ve got ambitions and as long as we achieve these ambitions and achieve what we want to achieve, I’m sure I’ll be here for a long time.”

Though saddened by Howe’s departure, it’s clear Hall is massively enjoying his time under new Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle.

“He’s top guy. He’s been so good to me,” Hall said on Jaissle.

“He gives me the licence to express myself as long as I do the defensive work and do the running that’s required for this position, which is quite a lot of work.

“But I’m happy to do it as long as it benefits the team. He’s been a positive for everyone who’s come in so far.”

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