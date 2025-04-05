Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap has been urged to reject Manchester United and join Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest this summer.

Delap left boyhood club Man City during last summer’s transfer window to join newly-promoted Ipswich in a deal worth around £20m.

The 22-year-old has been one of the breakout stars in the Premier League this season as he has grabbed 12 goals and two assists in his 30 appearances.

Ipswich are set to be relegated after their damaging 2-1 loss against 17th-placed Wolves, but Delap is expected to remain in the Premier League amid interest from several sides.

There is a £40m release clause in Delap’s contract and journalist Ben Jacobs claims the talented forward is attracting interest from Man Utd and Chelsea.

“Liam Delap high in the thinking of Chelsea and Manchester United,” Jacobs revealed.

“Still an open race, with Delap focused on trying to keep Ipswich up. Suitors with European football likely to have an advantage.”

Man Utd need to sign a new striker and Delap would be a cheaper alternative to Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen, who are contenders to be this year’s top scorer in Europe.

However, former Premier League forward Stan Collymore reckons Delap should snub Man Utd for Nottm Forest, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side the “perfect fit” because they “suit his style” and are “on the up”, while they have also “turned the fortunes” of three players.

“If I was Liam Delap, I would not join Man United this summer,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“I think they are not a credible enough team at the moment in terms of competing next season – maybe they can do it in the Carabao Cup or the FA Cup, but they certainly would not be able to do it in the Premier League.

“Instead, he should consider joining someone like Nottingham Forest, who are putting their mouth where their mouth is.

“All he needs to go is look at guys like Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood, who have turned their fortunes around over the last 12 months, and they are now thriving – especially this season.

“I think Delap would enjoy playing there, especially if Forest were to qualify for next season’s Champions League. And in Nuno Espirito Santo, he would be playing for a manager that loves to counter-attack, and that would suit his style a lot more that if he were to go to Old Trafford in the summer.

“Forest are undoubtedly a club on the up. They are a big club with knowledgeable supporters, and I think it would be a perfect fit for him to make the move there in the summer when he inevitable leaves Ipswich.”