Man Utd-linked Brighton sensation ‘not going unnoticed’ in Barcelona as Xavi plots 2024 swoop

Kaoru Mitoma has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma has caught the attention of La Liga champions Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The 26-year-old joined the Seagulls in August 2021 from Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale for around £2.5million.

He was immediately sent on loan to Royale Union Saint Gilloise in Belgium, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 29 appearances in 2021/22.

Mitoma has made a huge impact at the Amex since returning to England.

In 52 matches, the Japanese international has 25 goal contributions and played a big part in their qualification for the Europa League.

The former Union SG loanee also boasts an impressive record of seven goals in 18 appearances for Japan.

Mitoma has been tipped to be the next Brighton star to secure a big-money move to a Premier League rival.

Kaoru Mitoma: One of the players of the season and an incredible find by phenomenal Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have secured massive fees for Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Benjamin White in recent years, while Leandro Trossard, Yves Bissouma and Alexis Mac Allister hardly left for peanuts.

The south coast club have a great record of selling their best young players for a superb profit, and Mitoma is not expected to be any different.

He has been linked with Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool in recent months but it is Spanish giants Barcelona we will concentrate on here.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Fichajes), Mitoma’s ‘remarkable progression has not gone unnoticed’ at Barcelona, with some scouts ‘not hesitating’ to show their scouting reports to the club’s hierarchy.

The Japanese winger’s ‘ability to imbalance, vision of the game and ability to step on the rival area’ has particularly caught the eye in Catalonia.

The report does state that Barcelona have ‘other priorities’ at this moment in time but their lack of an out-and-out left-sided winger could see them act in 2024.

There is hope Mitoma will be ‘affordable’ next year if he does not agree to extend his Brighton contract, which is set to expire in less than two years.

Furthermore, Barca hope the recent negotiations which saw Ansu Fati join the Premier League club on loan ‘could pave’ the way to discuss a deal for Mitoma, who is valued at £43.2m by Transfermarkt.

Speaking in August, Seagulls head coach De Zerbi was very complimentary of Mitoma’s dribbling ability.

He said: “I think he’s one of the best players in the world at 1 vs 1s.”

Another Brighton star who could be on the move in the next year or two is Irish teenager Evan Ferguson.

“Both are bigger than their real age,” De Zerbi said about the 18-year-old and his teammate Julio Enciso. “They are already very important players in the Premier League and we are lucky to have them.

“Ferguson is a very important player. We have a lot of attackers and I have to decide the starting XI depending on the physical condition of the players, and, consider, like at the moment, injuries to the other players, for example.

“I’m very sad about the injury for Julio. You know injuries can happen in football. He has to react in a good way and come back better.”

