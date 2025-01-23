Man Utd target has ‘one foot’ in Old Trafford after Barcelona ‘cancel agreement’ amid Rashford ‘swap’

Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah reportedly has ‘one and a half feet’ in Old Trafford and could sign for Manchester United after Barcelona’s late U-turn.

The Bayer Leverkusen centre-back is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent this year as he has entered the final six months of his contract.

The 28-year-old has starred for Bayer Leverkusen in recent seasons and his form for the Bundesliga holders has seen him become a regular for Germany.

Tah is linked with several European sides ahead of his contract expiry and a free transfer to Barcelona has been mooted.

A report in Spain claims Tah had ‘everything agreed’ with Barcelona to join the La Liga leaders in the summer, but the club have decided to ‘cancel this agreement’ and ‘forget’ about the defender as Uruaguay international Ronald Araujo closes in on a contract extension.

On Wednesday evening, Fabrizio Romano revealed Araujo and Barcelona have come to terms on a new contact. He said: “Ronald Araujo’s new deal at Barcelona will be valid until June 2031, five year and half contract.

“Green light to the documents and it will be signed on Thursday, tomorrow. Barcelona director Deco got the green light from the player and his camp.”

With Barcelona no longer interested in Tah, the ‘path has cleared’ for Man Utd to sign the centre-back.

‘Despite Hansi Flick still considering Tah a very useful signing, Joao Laporta and Deco no longer have any intention of bringing in a player they believe is not needed at all, and this has left the path clear for Manchester United. ‘United had also shown strong interest in the Germany international, but they had forgotten about him after his deal with Barcelona was leaked. Finally, thanks to Araujo’s continuity, the Leverkusen star will go with Ruben Amorim.’

Another report in Spain claims Barcelona are ‘confident’ of ‘closing the Rashford operation as soon as possible’ and he could join the Spanish giants as part of a ‘swap’ with former Chelsea star Andreas Christensen.